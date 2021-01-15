Appoint experienced NPP faithfuls into your second term administration - Akufo-Addo told

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Former Central Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Ejaku Donkoh has humbly suggested to President Akufo-Addo to appoint experienced and dedicated party faithfuls to work within his second term.

Speaking to Cape Coast-based Kastle FM's Amansan Krakye, Francis Ejaku Donkoh said that for the President to achieve his goals and ambitions for his second term, there is the need to appoint NPP faithfuls who have the know-how to help him successfully govern the country.



Francis Ejaku Donkoh who contested for the position of the Central Regional Organizer of the NPP in the previous election, cautioned potential appointees to do their best to help President Akufo-Addo to deliver emphatically in his second term of office.



He stated "I want to humbly plead with the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint people who are experienced to help him achieve his set targets for the country in the next four years and beyond.

"As a former youth organizer of the NPP in the Central Region, I would also suggest that those appointed into government should be dedicated party faithfuls who have served the party in various capacities in the past and currently.



"These people among other things, I strongly believe that they can help to bridge the gap between the grassroots and those in positions of power.



"To those who will be privileged to get appointment into positions of power we plead with you to be diligent in your dealings in order for the president's hard-earned reputation to be safeguarded to improve the electoral fortunes of the party going forward."