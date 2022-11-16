Are Accra dwellers the only Ghanaians suffering under unbearable food prices?

Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

I was shocked and amazed about the ill-thought-through and unproductive so-called initiative yet again to loot public funds by the Agric Ministry led by the most incompetent Sector Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto.

What am I hearing?



Has it gotten to that?



Then, it means the government has lost it.



Wasn't it the same Minister who claimed somewhere in 2020, that a bunch of plantain is sold at 3-5 cedis? What has happened this time for him to now be bussing foodstuffs from Sefwi to the national capital?



Yesterday, I watched on GTV, that the Agric Minister has suddenly turned the forecourt of his Ministry into a plantain market in a bid to make plantain available to be sold to the general public, particularly civil and public sector workers at a relatively cheap cost.

This initiative cannot yield any fruitful results. It is yet another crafty avenue to loot public funds and must be stopped now before it gets out of hand. Accra has a population of about 5,446,237 inhabitants. Can two or three trucks of plantain be sufficient for them at an affordable price?



What about rice, yam, okra, gari, beans, oil, tomato, onion, millet, cocoyam, maize, cassava, and charcoal, among many others? Are they also going to be brought and sold by the Ministry?



I want to also draw your attention to the fact that, the hikes in the price of goods are a pandemic in all the sixteen regions and are as a result of reckless leadership and it's not limited to Accra. What measures are you putting in place to curb the situation?



There are 216 Districts across the sixteen Regions. Can this "failed on arrival initiative" be seen in all?



When going to buy from Sefwi, do not go with the Ministry's bus; go there in a 'trotro'.

By the time you are done paying for the transportation fare, you would understand that the traders have no option but to increase their prices in order not just to make a profit, break even, or stay in business.



You would realize that you actually have no case against the traders.



Again, this tells us how naked our Agric sector looks. The Planting for Food and Jobs has also lost its usefulness beyond just being another empty money-siphoning slogan



Little doubt, 2023 is scary, the Agric Ministry lead by its super incompetent Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has failed and must bow in shame.