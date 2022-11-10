Are the shootings and booings real or stage managed?

The Author

For some time now, there has been a certain phenomenon in Ghana which looks quite alien within the political space.

It appears the hooting of political leaders has been happening for the past couple of weeks. Not long ago, the president of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed at a public event when he was addressing an entertainment programme organised by the Global Citizens concert which brought together both local and international artistes to perform. Part of the audience were heard shouting to heckle the president in disapproval of his speech.



When many are wondering what could account for this inimical development, some by standers were also seen hooting at the President's convoy when they passed through the central business district in Kumasi weeks after the first incident.



As if that was not enough, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia was booed by section of a crowd when he was moving to address the Chief and People of Anlo during the celebration of the Hogbetsotso festival over the weekend.



Ironically, the vice president as the second in command of the country had been invited by the very people who celebrated the occasion. The understanding is that, he represented the President and government for that matter, to grace the occasion. In other words, he was the guest speaker. If adequate security measures are not put in place to forestall these disgraceful acts by some unscrupulous elements, then it calls to question the honour and premium the traditional authorities placed on the leader of the Republic whom they have invited*.



It should be noted that, festivals are one of the traditional bastions for uniting inter-tribes and the generality of people in diversity. It is an occasion that displays beautiful cultural heritage as a symbol of unity and oneness. Therefore, if at such occasions, some charlatans decide to engage in acts that can trigger tensions and tribal war, then it raises a lot of security concerns and undermines the integrity of the event.



In countries like Rwanda, a small problem people thought was mediocrity, sparked a tribal war that devasted that country for decades. It is for this reason and related issues that actions of this nature must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

Though some have suggested these recent booings are not spontaneous but orchestrated by other political interests, there is the need to take a serious view of the unfortunate situation. Some have attributed this to the current economic problems and the hardships in the country. Such category of persons believe that, it is an indication the hooters want the president and his government to give them a relief, by improving the standard of living for them. Since the present economic quagmire the country is witnessing looks unprecedented, those attributing the hootings to it, should be listened.



After all, the people elected the President and his government to solve economic problems to improve the life standard for them. So if they use this as a tool to press home their demand for better life standards, it behoves on the government to pay attention and manage the economy such that, citizens are cushioned against the inflation shocks. Citizens should also know that, the fact that Ghana has been plunged into economic crunch does not give them the chance to misbehave towards to undermine the peace we are all enjoying.



Ghana is practising a democracy and the appropriate democratic structures should be used by citizens to get their grievances addressed.



Others have also dissented and posited that, the opposition political parties are taking advantage of the poor economic conditions, by subtly and clandestinely organising these booings against the government of the day.



Whatever the case may be, there is the need for authorities in the country and all stakeholders help check this negative tendency to nip such behaviour in the bud.



The security of the country will be on the line if no attention is paid to addressing it. These things have the potential to inflame passions and psyche unsuspecting citizens which could go a long way to degenerate into national insecurity.

From the trend of the events, it started from among the youth at entertainment grounds, later to some market centres and recently at festival grounds.



No one can predict which venue will be next.



If care is not taken and it gets to churches, it will exacerbate the already volatile situation within the body politic.



The earlier the National Security of the country takes a serious view of it and acts appropriately, the better for all of us.