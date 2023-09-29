Are these two individuals members of NPP?

Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe (left), Arthur Kennedy (right)

Who is a member of a group? Is it not he who has registered with the group, abides by the group’s rules and regulations, participates in their activities, passes comments and makes suggestions, and finally, makes constructive criticisms when need be?

We have medical doctors like Arthur Kennedy and Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe claiming to be founding fathers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



However, the way they destructively criticize the leaders of the party without offering any useful advice or direction, but are seen to be pursuing an agenda that will take NPP into opposition, makes one doubt their loyalty to the party as founding fathers.



One can see from the actions, pronouncements, writings, and whatnot, to tell if an individual is truly a member of an organisation he or she claims to belong to, and wishes the success of that organisation.



Reading the publications and listening to their interviews, I doubt if these two mentioned individuals are faithful members of the NPP.



Are they not for their undisclosed reasons wishing to see NPP defeated?

If not, why should these learned two individuals blatantly deny the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as major factors exacerbating the economy of Ghana but not solely the purported mismanagement of the economy and the country by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government?



Arthur Kennedy, living and practicing his medical profession in the United States of America should have known better, regarding how the USA and all the other major economies in the world have adversely been affected by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, thereby making the conditions of living difficult for their citizens.



Ghana is not the only country in Africa or the world where the economy has deteriorated to impact the standard of living of its citizens. It is a worldwide phenomenon.



Why then are the above-named two individuals with their supporters making statements as though, it is only Ghanaians who are suffering?



Why again, are they attributing the harsh economic situation faced by Ghana to the mismanagement of the economy by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government?

They are simply malevolent individuals praying for the downfall or failure of the government.



They have the right to criticise the government but they must do so honestly.



They can blame the government for its mistakes but not blame it for the external shocks affecting the economy for which it has no control.



From their publications, statements, and actions, they will hit the road today in jubilation when there's a military uprising in the country. Shame though.



I can conclude, referring to their actions that they are not deep-rooted NPP members but belong to some undisclosed political party.

Actions speak louder than words. These enemies wishing the failure of NPP for their selfish ends will fail.



NPP founding fathers indeed!



