Arresting a fast failing climate- Why must climate smart agriculture be a concern

Climate change is fast turning farmers and their profession in a serious ditch. The volatile weather patterns, shorter growing seasons, heavy droughts, life-threatening temperatures and amplified exposure to pests and crop diseases pose scary problems to smallholder farmers, especially, those in the tropics.

Climate-smart agricultural practices can assist farmers find their feet to and prepare against the deteriorating climate and its ugly impacts on livelihoods. According to World Food Programme, Africa’s population expected to hit 9.8 billion by 2050. This means, the struggle for land resources for human survival is imminent and climate-smart agriculture is crucial to food security in the world, especially Sub-Saharan Africa.



It is also an established fact that about 80 percent of food consumed in Africa are produced by smallholder farmers who can afford little or no technology. In this case, climate-smart agriculture must be a great concern to African leaders, farmers and organizations.



Climate change literally means the long term shift in temperatures and weather patterns – United Nations. The shift or change in patterns could be as a result of natural or anthropogenic (human) causes. However, since 1800, human activities have been the major driver of various threats on the environment, therefore escalating climate change.



Climate-smart agriculture is similar to sustainable agriculture. It is a way of putting together various sustainable measures to tackle climate challenges of a specific area that affect agriculture or farming. Climate-smart agriculture wind on assessing a particular climate risk and we design appropriate measures to deal with it.



Farming in an area franked with prolonged water scarcities demands a different approach than an area known for frequent flooding. There is a need to use different tools to assess climate risk and its impact on the landscape of the area, the ecosystems and which crop to grow. When we get these amalgamations right, where an area for farming activities nurtures resilience to future impacts of climate, we have achieved a climate-smart agricultural environment.

Climate-smart agricultural measures must address all or any of the following - improve productivity and livelihoods of farmers; make farms more resilient to current and future climate impacts; and to restrain greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the farming activities.



Achieving climate-smart agricultural environment hinders on some key methods and practices. I want to elaborate on some of these methods. Technological advancement, innovations and continuous research contributes to develop new ways and methods in dealing with climate issues related to agriculture, and so, these may not be exhaustive.



Our efforts as industry players and partners to achieve food security without causing any foul impact on the climate must be seen as collective responsibility and one, that must be given the necessary investment and attention it deserves. These must be aimed at proactive critical approaches, some of which are discussed below;



Crop management approach: In this approach, there is the need to do an assessment of the impact of climate and the associated risk in the farming area or community. Once this is done, appropriate strategies for such an area is introduced with consideration of the landscape or vegetation in the area, type of farming in the area and even the size of farms.



For instance, if I want to carry out pruning in a cocoa farm in an area where there is abundance of rainfall, the climate risk here is the extreme rainfall and so pruning must be carried out on regular basis. In cases of scarce rainfall, pruning must be controlled and done periodically so that branches and roots of the cocoa trees are not exposed to the the dry weather as this may cause the trees to die.

Pest and Disease Management Approach: The fast rising global atmospheric temperatures and elevated carbon dioxide gases, otherwise known as global warming has the potency to impact on various forms of pests and diseases that affects farm yields and productivity in diverse ways. Carbon dioxide may increase crop yield for some period due to carbon fertilization in the atmosphere but they reduce with time. Rising temperatures have helped the royal fungus, for example, to proliferate and wipe out coffee farms all over Central America (Rainforest Alliance, 2023).



In instances where natural control of pest and disease becomes troubling, farmers may be tempted and desperate to fall on chemical control of pests and diseases, however, excessive application will lead to high cost, high risk of food contamination, contamination of water bodies, harming beneficial insects and plants - the overall impact creates a scary environmental threat. In managing pests and diseases in a climate-smart context, farmers needs to be trained on the right time of pest control, right amount of chemicals to be applied when necessary, and the application processes. Pest and disease resistant seeds and cultivars are also very important in a climate-smart agricultural system.



Trashes from weeds must intentionally and meticulously be made to spread on the surface of soil to serve as a cover. Where necessary, trashes may be kept at the bases of crops. This serves many important purposes; conserving moisture, preventing direct sun rays on soil surface and subsequently decompose to serve as organic manure to the soil, improving soil nutrient and structure.



Soil management:This is very crucial in climate-smart agriculture. In fact, soil is a major need in achieving food security. Efforts to improve and protect the soil in this regard is non-negotiable. On a sloppy land, planting soil covers, planting across the slope helps to reduce the effect and impacts of soil erosion. In areas of severe drought, cover crops improves soil moisture and nutrient distribution. Contour planting on hills, terracing are effective means of controlling soil erosion on slopes. Other agronomic techniques such as mulching, application of composts and all practices that enhances soil structure and condition are also necessary to ensuring proper soil management methods.



Soil water conservation approach: A whooping 70 percent of the global freshwater is used for agriculture. This means, a drop of water wasted is a dent on the global food security ambition. Rainfall can be harvested and stored in ponds, containers and underground storages media. Planting of specialized shade trees and grasses like bamboo along the banks of water bodies such as streams, ponds and river bodies helps to retain water for agricultural use, improves aquatic lives and promotes biodiversity.

Preparing and putting soil in a condition to absorb enough runoff is another great means of soil water conservation. In this regard, organic manure and composting helps to improve soil structure, thereby improving soil pores and associated infiltration. On the other hand, climate change can lead to excess water in the soil - frequent rainfall, and frequent flooding are typical causes. The development of trenches, ridges and sometimes, mini gutters helps to drain out soil moisture to put soil in a better condition for farming. This protects crops from diseases and pest associated to excessive soil moisture.



Shade trees cultivation:trees plays important roles in our sustainability efforts in the environment. Trees helps in atmospheric carbon sequestration, they protect our land from losing too much moisture, serve as habitat for beneficial insects and other animals, and also for human benefits. Applying the right number of trees and appropriate species helps control climatic defects in an area and even beyond.



These trees also serve as wind breaks that protects our main crops. However, too much canopies leads to extreme shades which also provide an avenue for pest and disease growth. For example, too much shade in a cocoa farm creates a humid environment in the farm that may lead to conditions favorable for the growth of certain fungi, typically causing the black pod disease. There seems to be a complex situation in this regard, so farmers needs to be trained on the appropriate methods to ensuring shade tree cultivation in our farms so as to avoid the possibility of damaging the potency of the farms.



Climate-smart agriculture is the way to go in an ever rising atmospheric temperature. We need to consciously device and adapt measures to cure climate change at the least opportunity we get. Climate change is real and very denting on our survival on earth.