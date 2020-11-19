Arrive alive

Road accidents have claimed a lot of lives

Life at every stage is worth experiencing. When one has life, he has an opportunity to almost do everything he or she wishes on this earth.

Celebrating life events with families and friends is one of the best experiences and memories life can offer to mankind. It wouldn't be in the wish of anyone to announce death news as we approach Christmas.



What is sadder than receiving a message that your loved one who left home for a business meeting or work could not make it back home due to a car accident?



It becomes the worst day in one’s life.



For accidents, they are unquenchable but the probability of reducing its numerous happenings is feasible. Multifarious checks on vehicles by Police officers can neutralize the unnecessary speedy Drivers on the road.



Ghana has recorded 75% or more car accidents in 2020. Many have lost loved ones through car accidents.



Most people dislike listening to the news on accidents because it crushes their hearts and traumatizes their emotions.

In the news, you hear, “6 young footballers dead in a car accident”, “4 Vehicles crash on Kumasi-Accra road,” etc.



All these are news families do not wish to hear, I do not intend to say this to hurt my readers and listeners but I feel very sorry for families losing loved ones through car accidents.



At this time where the year is gradually moving to an end, the weather condition is not stable and predictable at times.



But Rain is one of the causes of car accidents.



Rain creates a dangerous surface for cars, trucks, and it causes automobiles to spin out of control when driving. Drivers should take extra care driving when it rains.



We are yet to go into an election, most Ghanaians would be travelling to their hometowns to cast their votes, also, Christmas is around the corner, families would be expecting fathers, mothers, siblings and other loved ones at home, at this juncture the lives of passengers on the road are in the hands of God and drivers, the least mistake can cost a life lost. It would be very nice for the nation to record fewer car accidents.