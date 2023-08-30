Art illuminating climate action at Chale Wote Festival 2023

The team at the festival

Uniting Voices for Climate Change Advocacy through Creative Expression

The vibrant and culturally rich city of Accra was abuzz with creativity and activism as the Chale Wote Art Festival took center stage from August 25 to August 27, 2023.



The heart of this festival was the Independence Square in Osu, where art, music, dance, and culture converged to create a powerful platform for a great festival and yes climate change advocates took their chance.



Amidst the colorful tapestry of art installations, performances, and exhibitions, a particularly striking message emerged - the power of art to drive climate action.



At the heart of this movement were Cedric Dzelu, the African Youth Focal person on climate change and YMCA Climate Change Ambassador, Ruth Dzokoto, founder of Green Dialogue Africa, and Raphael Adjetey Adjei Mayne, an internationally acclaimed artist.



One of the festival's most poignant displays was the 'climate action now' painting that encircled the iconic Freedom and Justice monument at Independence Square. This masterpiece was the result of a collaboration between Cedric Dzelu, Ruth Dzokoto, and Raphael Adjetey Adjei Mayne.

The vibrant colors and compelling imagery of the artwork were a call to action, urging viewers to take immediate steps towards addressing the climate crisis.



Thousands of visitors from around the world witnessed the creation of this remarkable artwork. Cameras clicked, videos rolled, and the collective consciousness was awakened to the urgency of the climate crisis. The artwork symbolized unity and collective responsibility, reflecting the shared belief that art can be a catalyst for change.



This initiative goes beyond its visual impact. By strategically placing the 'climate action now' painting at the heart of the Chale Wote Festival, these climate change advocates intended to leverage spaces where people gather, magnifying the message and demanding attention from all corners of society. This is more than art; it is a movement to galvanize communities, governments, and corporations to prioritize climate action.



The partnership between Cedric Dzelu, Ruth Dzokoto, and Raphael Adjetey Adjei Mayne is not a singular event. It is a precursor to a series of upcoming projects aimed at further amplifying the climate change advocacy through innovative mediums.



These projects will harness the power of art, climate change education, technology, and collaboration to inspire transformative change and sustainable solutions.





Individuals and corporations alike are invited to join this dynamic alliance in their pursuit of climate action. Every brushstroke, every conversation, and every donation can contribute to the global movement towards a more sustainable future.



Through art, unity, and advocacy, they are setting a powerful precedent for generations to come.



As the sun sets on the Chale Wote Festival, the legacy of the 'Climate Action Now' painting lives on, echoing in the hearts of those who witnessed it.



This is not just a work of art; it is a beacon of hope, a call for action, and a reminder that creativity can change the world.