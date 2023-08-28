Assessing Omane Boamah's appointment as NDC's Director of Election and ICT: Potential dangers for the 2024 election

Edward Omane Boamah

The political landscape in Ghana is rapidly evolving as parties gear up for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), one of the major political parties in the country, has recently made a notable appointment by naming Omane Boamah, a medical doctor, as its Director of Election and ICT.



While diversity in leadership can bring fresh perspectives, this particular appointment has raised concerns among both supporters and critics due to Dr. Omane Boamah's background and his suitability for a role so vital to the democratic process.



The appointment and its controversy



Omane Boamah's appointment comes as a surprise to many due to his medical background. While he has been involved in politics as a former Minister of Communications, his expertise and experience in medical matters might not align directly with the intricacies of election management and information technology.



Potential dangers

Lack of expertise in election management: The role of Director of Election requires a deep understanding of electoral laws, procedures, and strategic planning. Omane Boamah's medical background may not equip him adequately to handle the multifaceted challenges associated with election management, including voter registration, candidate nominations, and poll monitoring.



Risk to electoral credibility: A robust and transparent electoral process is crucial for maintaining public trust and preventing post-election disputes. Appointing someone without substantial experience in election management could undermine the credibility of the electoral process, leading to doubts about fairness and transparency.



Impact on party unity: Internal dynamics within political parties can be fragile, and the appointment of an individual with limited experience in election matters might result in internal conflicts. Effective coordination is necessary for party unity, and any perceived incompetence could lead to divisions within the NDC's ranks.



Vulnerability to manipulation: In the era of technology-driven elections, the role of the ICT Director is pivotal in securing data, safeguarding the voter registry, and protecting against potential hacking attempts. Appointing someone without a solid background in ICT could expose the party's digital infrastructure to vulnerabilities and potential manipulation.



Ineffective communication: Election campaigns require effective communication to convey the party's policies and vision to voters. Dr. Omane Boamah's primary experience lies in communication-related to healthcare, and there might be challenges in effectively communicating complex political messages to the electorate.

Public perception: The appointment could lead to public perceptions that the NDC is not taking the election process seriously. Such perceptions can impact the party's reputation and affect its ability to attract a diverse range of supporters.



While Dr. Omane Boamah's appointment as NDC Director of Election and ICT might reflect the party's intent to diversify its leadership, it raises genuine concerns about his ability to effectively manage the intricacies of election management and information technology.



The upcoming 2024 election is crucial for Ghana's democratic progress, and any mismanagement or inadequacy in the electoral process could have far-reaching consequences. The NDC must carefully consider the implications of this appointment on the party's credibility, unity, and the overall democratic process in Ghana.