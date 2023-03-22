Attack on residence of High Court Judge

Justice Alexander Graham

BONABOTO has read and confirmed with deep shock an attack on the residence of High Court Judge, Alexander Graham, in Bolgatanga by some unknown persons.

We unequivocally condemn without reservations such barbaric acts in this era and call on the Ghana Police Service and other relevant security agencies to set sail their investigative machinery to identify the perpetrators of such dastardly acts of cowardice and to bring them to book as soon as possible.



There cannot be room and space to embolden savagery in this day and age. While we trust the security agencies to do their job, BONABOTO advises responsible and decorous reportage that is devoid of speculative conclusions on the matter.

Every citizen of our dear country, Ghana, has the right to live and carry out their duties and responsibilities fairly and freely without fear or favour.



Where there might be disagreements between parties, BONABOTO strongly frowns on taking the law into one’s own hands and encourage the use of civilised and legitimate means to resolve disputes and discontent.