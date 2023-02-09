Attacks on Sam Ablakwa for fighting corruption can affect Ghana’s IMF bailout

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ghana is a thoroughly corrupt nation, and there is little that can be done to stop it because the Akufo-Addo-led government is chasing everyone who tries to reveal the depths of its corruption.

A new corruption issue involving one Rev. Kusi Boateng was recently uncovered by Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta region, who has been working tirelessly to reduce corruption in the nation, something the president promised to do but has failed.



Mr. Ablakwa constantly warned the president before the economy collapsed that his careless spending would hurt the country, but the more he tried to explain to the NPP government how money is being spent carelessly, the more he came under assault from anti-NDC activists and the majority of NPP MPs. Ken Agyapong is one of those who supported the president's extravagant expenditures, saying that the president must travel to seek out business for the country.



Today, the government has prohibited employment, so thousands of people are paying for the mistakes and corruption of the government. The finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has subjected the common Ghanaians, including pensioners, to pay for the careless spending of the government and its massive corruption, which has affected every aspect of the nation's infrastructure, including the education, health, and economy, along with hardships and crime.



Mr. Ablakwa's probe led to the discovery of numerous Rev. Kusi Boateng-related corruption issues. The largest criminal in any growing nation, let alone an advanced one, is having a second identity, which the so-called man of God possessed. The MP also found that Rev. Kusi Boateng's firm received some of the funds intended for the Cathedral, and more significantly, that he has never filed any tax returns, which indicates tax evasion.



Despite Akufo Addo's pledge to protect the public purse, or to combat corruption, the phenomenon has grown substantially more under his administration than under any other administration in Ghana's political history. Any corrupt NPP politician was not brought to justice by Akufo-Addo, who proudly allowed them to serve in his administration. When Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie's illicit wealth was seized by Kissi Agyebeng, the president requested that the Special Prosecutor return the assets to the deceased's family, so why then should people be upset with Ablakwa if he is carrying out Akufo-Addo's duties?

It’s the biggest embarrassment to the NPP government, for allowing Kusi Boateng to obtain a court order preventing Ablakwa from publishing materials about him. This further proves Akufo Addo's corruption and also confirms that his campaign promise to combat corruption was nothing more than a deception to raid the public coffers. It is precisely what has happened that has brought the nation to this critical juncture under the quack finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



If a country owes a lot of money and its citizens are unable to access how the money was used, then, it is likely that major corruption has taken place. A government without a sense of humor has no concept of shame. The NPP is attempting to secure financial support from the IMF, in a nation where numerous diplomats and foreign ambassadors, witnessing the attacks on Mr. Ablakwa for fighting against corruption. Without the government's awareness, they have the authority to stop the IMF.



Likely, Ghana won't receive financial assistance from the IMF because the NPP government has made clear how corruptible its dealings are and how powerless it is to combat corruption. As a result, they may feel it doesn’t worth delivering financial assistance if it won't help the poor masses in any way. The NPP occasionally believes itself to be intelligent, but they frequently simply appear to demonstrate its ignorance and promote its corruption initiation.



It is the greatest disgrace for a government to oppose a member of parliament who is making every effort to put out the fire of corruption that has engulfed the country as it seeks financial aid from the International Monetary Fund. To be very honest, when I read articles written against Ablakwa, I was astounded. Imagine that if these writers were given ministerial positions, they would all join Akufo Addo to destroy Ghana within 24 hours because what you write is exactly what you are, as simple as that.



Even the Supreme Court judges have been utilized to pursue Mr. Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa in a country where the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, recently asserted that the NPP government has done more to fight corruption than any other administration in Ghanaian political history. Will you agree, Mr. Dame, that you are just as corrupt as the person who appointed you? If Ghana isn't given the IMF loan, you share some of the responsibility.