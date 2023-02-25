BMW responds to Hon. Alan Kyerematen's campaign message in the northern region

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

After carefully listening to Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's interview on Radio Tamale on February 22, as part of his northern region tour, we have realized that, though he is a gentle and cool person, he has nothing to offer NPP supporters and Ghanaians at large should he be given the nod lead NPP as our flagbearer

First of all, one can be supported and voted for to lead the party base on his consistent financial, intellectual or devoted time contribution toward the growth of the party especially from 2007 till date which he has no track record of.



One can also be supported to lead the party considering his ability to empower or mentor people especially, taking into account the number of years he has been contesting. But according to his own response to a question he was asked by the host, Abdul Shakur Omae, to tell whether or not he has helped grown people, especially in the northern region, he was unable to mention a single person and therefore has no footprint on that as well



Finally and ultimately, one can be supported to lead our party based on the message and clear vision he has for Ghanaians which can convince the floating voters to endorse the party to break the 8 come 2024 general elections. But as obvious, he already admitted that he has no campaign message for Ghanaians to break the 8 when he was addressing the Sefwi Wiaso Traditional Council as part of his campaign tour in the Western North Region by saying "The current economic crisis is making it difficult for NPP to craft campaign message" despite all the life-changing and flagship programs implemented by our current government



The overview of that interview points out the fact that he has no message different from the usual mischief of his supporters that 'it is a queue and it is his term'; 'it is a tradition' and or 'he has suffered for the party'.



But to analyze them logically, to those who say it is a 'tradition' and for that Hon. Alan Kyerematen is supposed to lead. I will like to remind them if they care to know, that NPP is based on 3 traditions (i.e Dankwah, Bussia and Dombo) of which we have H.E John Kufuor from Bussia tradition; H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from Dankwah tradition and we are yet to have one from Dombo tradition to lead who is no one than H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Therefore, from the angle of tradition, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best/next to lead.



Again, to those who argue that 'it is a queue' and for that matter it is Hon. Alan Kyerematen's turn, let me kindly bring to their understanding that he joined the so-called queue in the same year Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was appointed the running mate to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but the difference is that whilst he was spending his time only on contesting, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was in the queue campaigning for the party to win elections. Hence, from the perspective of being in the queue for a long time, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stands tall and is next/best to lead.



Lastly on the argument that 'he has suffered' for the party more than all those bidding to lead NPP, let's reflect back to the days when H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was delivering economic lectures from one place to another which had made H.E John Dramani and NDC unpopular that masterminded John Dramani Mahama running as one term president which is unprecedented in the history of Ghana.



Or have they forgotten the Almighty 2012 election petition during which Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was the only one to withstand the then pressure and defend the party in the supreme court?



To recap, it is apparent that from all perspectives, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains the next and the best to lead and for that matter, we are edging all the sympathisers of NPP, precisely the delegates to remain firm in making sure that he (i.e Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia) leads the party as our next flagbearer to break the 8.