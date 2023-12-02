Baseless attacks on H.E. John D. Mahama and his 24-Hour Economy Policy

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The incoming President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama (JDM), recently announced just one of the numerous pragmatic policies he intends to carry out when he assumes the office of President of the Republic of Ghana, again, in January 2025. No sooner had he hinted at his plan than Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (aka ’Dr. No Message’) began releasing his usual, vitriolic, and baseless attacks on the Former President’s game changer policy.

The Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s rollicking new comedy, propaganda, and the myriad of lies aimed at damaging the Former President’s reputation are inadvertently diminishing the undue popularity and experience accorded the latter prior to the 2016 general elections and are vindicating the NDC Flagbearer.



H.E. JDM IS NOW A SAINT IN THE EYES OF GHANAIANS



In response to the the fake campaign message(s) of the 2016 elections, the Former President prophetically stated that posterity will be his judge. Indeed, his four and half years’ record in office –- compared to that of the current administration (which Economic Management team is headed by ‘Dr. No Message’ for the past seven years) -- makes him a saint in the eyes of Ghanaians. On the other hand, Dr. Bawumia’s abysmal performance thus far has left him so deflated that he is unable to come up with a campaign message except to continue with what voters have come to know him for -- his unfounded, goofy attacks on JDM.



BAWUMIA’S “INCOMPETENT” AND “CORRUPTION” CAMPAIGN SLOGANS HAVE VANISHED



What happened to Bawumia’s “Mahama is incompetent” signature campaign slogan? “Dr. No Message” doesn’t use that line of attack anymore because Ghanaians have seen its hollowness. JDM’s record of achievements as President has dwarfed Akufo-Addo and Bawumia’s performance in office. As a result, the word “incompetent” has vanished from Bawumia’s political vocabulary.

In a similar vein, Bawumia’s “Mahama is corrupt” catchphrase has disappeared from the Ghanaian political discourse because Ghanaians are now aware that Nana Akufo-Addo is the “Mother Serpent of Corruption,” and “Dr. No Message” his protégé, who has been trained and equipped to continue the gargantuan corruption that has been the trademark of the Akufo-Addo government.



“WE HAVE THE MEN” IS A POLITICAL FARCE



The NPP mantra “We have the men,” dramatized by Dr. Bawumia, has proven to be a political farce. This slogan took a center stage in the campaign that brought the Akufo-Addo government into office. Sadly, the so-called ‘men of economic thinking’ remained in the ‘Umuofia country.’ They are never available to help the administration “arrest the Dollar,” which has made the Cedi one of the steepest declining currencies in the world. When will the Cedi be called to order, economic wizard Dr. Bawumia?



Where is the economic wizard, Dr. Bawumia? Is he lost in oblivion? Is he struggling to find answers to the “One hundred and seventy questions” he posed the former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur? Karma never fails, Dr. Bawumia. Your opponents are vindicated!



CONFESSIONS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The Media



The Ghanaian media played a major role in the campaign of dishonesty, tribalism and propaganda that has contributed to the collapse current national economic mess. Blindfolded and deceived, the rented media houses spread lies and misinformation during the 2016 campaign. They provided the platform for their accomplices to demonize JDM whose only solace was “Posterity will judge me…” Fortunately, a lot of the media personalities have found out the truth and are confessing to the public. Mention could be made of Kwabina Marfo, Captain Smart, Joy FM, Peace FM, Oman FM, and Kevin Taylor. Those unprofessional media who became instrumental in the campaign of lies and propaganda must burry their heads in shame for allowing themselves to be used as conduit for disinformation.



Traditional Leaders



Prominent traditional leaders are also confessing the truth they know about JDM and Dr. No Message. The Goaso chief, for instance, wept publicly recounting the shocking performance of the NPP administration in his region. The Dormaahene has been vocal in saying the truth about the awful performance of the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia’s government. Recently, the Asantehene whose Palace is the birthplace of the NPP, made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to contribute to help renovate the Komfo Anokye Hospital, with the NPP in power.



Otumfuo’s appeal is an indictment on the Nana Addo/Dr. Bawumia government. It was an indirect way to inform Ghanaians that politics should not be about tribalism, for governance is about delivery and performance. It is a statement to voters to cast their votes for a party that has a track record of carrying out development projects in the region. And that political party is the NDC, considering the numerous projects the JDM administration undertook in Ashanti Region in four years vis-a-vis what the NPP has failed to do for its stronghold in seven years. Asantehene could not have said more than that, for a word to the wise is enough, and the wise should “take the grains from the chaff.”

Prominent NPP Leaders



Founding and leading members of the NPP are confessing the truth about the abysmal record of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government. Prof. Stephen Adei, Prof. Frimpong Boateng, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Arthur Kennedy, Okatakyie Afrifa, and a host of others have openly criticized the performance of the current administration. The Western Regional Chairman of the NPP Hon. Francis Ndede Siah is on record to have expressed his inability to campaign in Jomoro due to the poor performance of Dr. No Message and his boss. Hon. Siah, you are a patriotic son of Ghana, for speaking truth to power.



CONCLUSION



The list of developments and facts that have vindicated H.E JDM are endless. No wonder the Vice President Dr. Bawumia does not have a single campaign message for Ghanaians except to continue with his usual attacks, lies and comedies. His baseless attacks on JDM’s 24-Hour Economy plan is indicative of his lack of vision for the country. Ghanaians are wide-awake now. Lying and misinformation won’t work for Bawumia this time around. Ghanaians can see through his incompetence.



“Premier gaou n’est pas gaou” to wit: “The first fool is not a fool”. No more!

So, fellow Ghanaians, let us give Dr. Bawumia the Proper “Showdown” by voting massively against him in the 2024 election to rescue the country. Thank you!



May God bless the People of Ghana!



May God bless Ghana!