Basic historical analysis in the Chiana Paga NDC parliamentary primaries

NDC parliamentary primaries in Chiana Paga constituency

From 1992 to 2004 all the candidates literally went unopposed and that presupposes that our analysis commences on 2008 to 2020.

The 2008 parliamentary primaries were contested by Hon. Abuga Pele incumbent PM and Lawyer Rudolf Amenga- Etego who was contesting the primaries for the first time lost the primaries to the incumbent MP Hon. Abuga Pele, however, Hon. Abuga lost the general election.



In 2012, Hon. Abuga Pele contested the primaries again with Hon. Thomas Dalu Adda who was equally contesting the NDC primaries for the first time and lost to Hon. Abuga. In 2016, Hon Lawyer Rudolf who lost the party primaries for the first time to the then incumbent MP Hon. Abuga contested each other and Hon. Lawyer Rudolf won the primaries on his second attempt.



In 2020, NDC parliamentary primaries were Keenly contested by Hon. Thomas Dalu Adda who was contesting the primaries for the second time, Hon. Lawyer Rudolf Amenga- Etego (incumbent MP), Mr. Nikyema Billa Alamzy, Mr. Tuumyeridam McDonald, Mr. Apedum Christopher and Mr. Nyaaba Jonathan and Hon. Thomas Dalu Adda won the primaries in his second attempt like Lawyer Rudolf also did in his second attempt.

The 2023 parliamentary primaries are keenly contested by Hon. Thomas Dalu Adda



(incumbent MP), Mr. Nikyema Billa Alamzy who is contesting the primaries for the second time, Lawyer Raphael Aopaari Alijina, and Mr. Abirigo Atuyure Francis.



Though the parliamentary primaries are yet to be conducted but from what we have observed, any candidate that contest the NDC primaries in the Chiana Paga constituency for the second wins primaries since 2008 to 2020, and if the history of the NDC in the constituency will be faired, we can comfortably predict that Mr. Nikyema Billa Alamzy will win the party primaries by virtue of the fact that he is contesting on a second bid.