Bawumia: The worst nightmare of Mahama and his charges

Thu, 5 Jan 2023

Have you wondered why the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the man our friends in the NDC are always attacking?

We do not need to be clairvoyant to realize that Dr Bawumia is the most feared politician for the opposition NDC.

The Vice President gives the NDC sleepless nights. He is their worst nightmare and that explains why they are constantly throwing jabs at him.

The NDC sees Dr Bawumia as their nemesis and justifiably so, as the affable Vice President has been a thorn in their flesh for years now.

He is too hot for the NDC to handle. There is none like Bawumia in the NDC. He is seen as the only person who can thwart the unholy quest of Mahama to become president again.

Why do we see these opposition elements trying desperately to suggest which person should be our presidential candidate? Why are they supporting other people apart from Dr Bawumia?

It is quite simple: with Dr Bawumia as our presidential candidate, their hopes of winning power with Mahama would be dashed.

What the opposition party is advising is for the NPP to field any candidate apart from Bawumia. It is like an opposing team appealing to the team it is going to play a crucial match against not to field their Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi but to field replace him with an average player.

Bawumia is both our Messi and Ronaldo and for that matter, victory is assured when he captains the NPP team into the 2024 elections. It is and must be Bawumia.

P. K. Sarpong, Whispers from the Corridors of the Thinking Place.

Columnist: P.K. Sarpong
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
