Bawumia and the NPP are walking on quicksand

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The current scale of Ghana’s economy is not difficult to measure at all. It’s tough, and this is completely opposite of what the people of Ghana expected because of the numerous promises the current government made when they were in opposition.

As for promises paa di333, Nana and Bawumia have made some paa; some of them are completely out of the realm of importance, and this has mind-bending implications.



Anyway, it is exceedingly apt to note that the people of Ghana are losing pieces of their lives with each passing day; I’m going to explain without a nanosecond hesitation, and my reason for that is absolutely valid. There is enough pent-up demand on the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to honour its numerous promises which have elapsed, some of which were not only spurious but lies. This has left a niggling disappointment among Ghanaians; they have been seized by a fit of change.



It is always more obvious to me that Nana and Bawumia with their increasing arrogance, amplitude of power, and monumental disappointments are walking on quicksand. Kikikikikiki, I’m only connecting the dots oo, I don’t want any trouble.

Jokes aside, the NPP government has turned out to be exactly what some of us expected it to be: useless. The level of corruption for example is not only outrageous but terrifying. How can those sent to draw water start drinking everything?



Ghanaians are obviously underwhelmed by their choice of president and his vice; they have a better story to tell about John Dramani Mahama’s infrastructure legacy and his matchless leadership prowess and want a change.



As the people of Ghana are trying to steel themselves against disappointment, they are being goaded by impatience, and criticizing this government is a task they wouldn't like to ignore. Nana, Bawumia, and the NPP have risked far too much and the ramifications could be disastrous for them in 2024.