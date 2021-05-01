Bawumia, what can you offer Ghana as President if you couldn’t deliver as Vice-President?

Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia

It may be a subject of interest to many Ghanaians since they wish the vice-president, Mahamudu Bawumia, could be the NPP’s flag bearer for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary general election.

However, to me, it will be a catastrophe if ever Bawumia becomes the president of Ghana. I will tell you the reason.



Before the developed world will have respect for African politicians, they should first think and act like human beings because 90% of Ghanaian politicians don't think like humans, since the brain is deceased by corruption.



Where are all the intelligent Ghanaians, including, the scholars, academicians, journalists, and professors gone? When will Ghana ever become a serious country to be taken out from other African countries that have become a mockery and a laughing stock in the eyes of the developed world?



What I see in Ghana at the moment is that there are many people out there that have no idea about what to do in politics or for the people because being a politician is a lucrative business.



Europe and America don't have what Ghana has in Africa, even if they stole our treasures from the soil, they couldn't steal all the resources to their respective countries, therefore, what is our problem?

Many Ghanaians want to be politicians, yet they lack the knowledge to serve people and even explain what fish farming is, yet we have hundreds of such politicians in Ghana serving the nation. How do you expect the country to move forward?



According to the vice-president, Bawumia, he is an economist, so if as a vice-president, he couldn't use his expertise to improve the economy of the country, together with Akufo Addo and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, what can he do if he becomes president?



As an economist, Bawumia, you should have known that when an economy is in a fragile state, unstable, or facing a crisis, adding high currencies into circulation could worsen the crisis, yet the NPP government asked the Bank of Ghana to issue high currencies of GHC100 and GHC200 into an already troubled economy. So Bawumia, what do you want to tell Ghanaians? Are you a good or a bad economist?



An economist must analyze and evaluate the results of work for a specific period, identify shortcomings, based on what happened, make a forecast. As an economist, you need to monitor and examine closely how the economy of the country is going, then apply the expertise required to stabilize it if it is going bad.



Can Bawumia tell Ghanaians if he performed those tasks? Instead, the people witnessed the banking crisis that led to the collapse of about nine commercial banks in the country.

In Ghana, everything is taken for granted and no one takes responsibility for any wrongdoing including corruption, yet you want to be a president.



You need to monitor and examine closely how the economy of the country is going, whether good or bad, then apply the expertise required to stabilize it. Ghanaians never witnessed such competency in you, Bawumian, instead, the country witnessed the collapse of nine banks in the country.



In December 2019, you told Ghanaians that “Digitization Will Be Disruptive to Corruption,” therefore, the NPP government has decided to fight against corruption by applying various methods, including the building of anti-corruption and greater application of technology.



In the end, the NPP’s government appears to be the most corrupt even more than the allegations of corruption piled on the head of John Mahama.



As an economist, it is your duty to analyze the impact of debt on a country’s economy, yet at the end of the year 2020, Ghana’s public debt has reached a total of 291,6 billion, representing 76.1% Gross Domestic Product. Does this inspire you to become a president?

There is a big problem associated with African politics and that problem is also in Ghana. Apart from corruption, most African leaders keep wasting and draining the resources through incompetent presidents and ministers.



As a vice-president, you are one of them, even though many in Ghana don’t see it that way because, in that country, everything that glitters is gold to 85% of Ghanaians.



Ghanaians that cast votes to elect their leaders often forget that who they choose determines today and the future of the country, including their children's welfare and education.



Bawumia has lied so much that the search engine company, Google has acknowledged him as the biggest liar in Ghana, and you want to become a president with this?



If the master mechanic was ineffective and, therefore, ruins the vehicle of every customer, what can the apprentice learn from his master to fix someone's car?

Please, just stay where you are because you are not qualified to be a president.