Beer cleans teeth and helps you live longer

File Photo

Emerging studies have found that light to moderate beer intake may be associated with these benefits:

• Beer cleans Teeth- A study by Spratt et al.(2012) found that beer can keep bacteria from forming — and growing — on your teeth. The researchers tested the effects of beer extracts on the bacteria that form biofilm and promote tooth decay and gum disease and found that even the weakest extract of beer tested blocked the activity of bacteria. Beer was also one of the best extracts for blocking communication between bacteria, which slows their growth. The type of beer used in this study was Guinness.



• Beer helps you live longer study conducted by Holahan et al.(2010)at the University of Texas found that people who drink moderately live longer than those who don’t.



May aid bone density- Three studies (Ganry et al. 2000; Tucker et al. 2009; Price et al.2013) found that Low to moderate beer intake may be linked to stronger bones in men and postmenopausal women



• May lower dementia risk- Two studies (Sabia et al.2018; Rehm et al. 2019)confirmed that Light to moderate alcohol intake may lower the risk of dementia. However, heavy alcohol intake can instead increase the risk.



• Beer helps prevent kidney stones.-Drinking beer could help reduce your risk of developing kidney stones. According to Ferraro et al.(2013), men and women who reported drinking a moderate amount* of beer reduced their risk of developing a stone by 41 percent. Beers that contain a lot of hops — for example, pale ales — are rich in kidney health-promoting phytochemicals.

• Beer helps reduce stress.-Researchers published this study in the American Journal of Psychiatry and found that two glasses of beer a day can reduce work-related stress or anxiety. However, routinely turning to alcohol to help cope with stress may do more harm than good. While alcohol may help with stress reduction at the moment, in the long run, it can contribute to feelings of depression and anxiety, making stress harder to deal with (Moberg & Curtin, 2009)



• Beer averts inflammation study by Cleemput et al. (2009)found that hops (an essential ingredient in beer) have anti-inflammatory properties. The researchers compared the anti-inflammatory effect of different hops and found that the consumption of hops in beer form interfered with inflammation-causing compounds.



Beer, Negative side



Below are some of the negative effects of drinking too much alcohol:



• Increased risk of death- Two studies (Plunk et al. 2014; Westman et al. 2015) found that heavy and binge drinkers have a higher risk of early death than moderate drinkers and non-drinkers.

• Alcohol dependence- Becker (2008) found that frequent alcohol consumption can lead to dependence and alcohol use disorder.



• Increased risk of depression- (Moberg and Curtin, 2009; Cheng et al. 2012) study suggests that heavy and binge drinkers have a significantly higher risk of depression compared with moderate drinkers and non-drinkers.



• Liver disease- Two studies (Bruha et al. 2012; Mathurin and Bataller, 2015) study is of the view that drinking more than 30 grams of alcohol — found in two to three 12-ounce or 355-mL bottles of beer — daily can raise your risk of liver diseases like cirrhosis, a condition characterized by scarring.



• Weight gain. A standard 12-ounce (355-mL) beer contains around 153 calories, so consuming multiple drinks can contribute to weight gain according to the US Department of Agriculture(nd)



• Cancers- Three studies (Connor, 2017; Betts et al. 2018; Choi et al. 2018) found that any alcohol intake has an increased risk of cancers, including throat and mouth cancers.

Take Home



Drinking one or two standard beers per day may have positive effects, such as benefits to your heart, better blood sugar control, stronger bones, and reduced dementia risk.



 Moderate drinking = one drink/day for women and two drinks/day for men



 Heavy drinking is linked to cirrhosis, fetal alcohol syndrome, hypertension, malnutrition, and pancreatitis. It also increases cancer risks.



 However, heavy and binge drinking counters these potential health benefits and is instead associated with a higher risk of early death, alcohol dependence or alcohol use disorder, depression, liver disease, weight gain, and cancers.

 Though low to moderate amounts of alcohol may offer some benefits, you can achieve the same positive effects by enjoying a varied nutrient-rich diet of whole foods like fruits and vegetables.



NB:



Prof. Nyarkotey has strict sourcing guidelines and relies on peer-reviewed studies, academic research institutions, and medical associations to justify his write-ups. My articles are for educational purposes and do not serve as Medical advice for Treatment. I aim to educate the public about evidence-based scientific Naturopathic Therapies.



The writer is a Professor of Naturopathic Healthcare, a Medical Journalist, and a science writer. President, Nyarkotey University College of Holistic Medicine & Technology (NUCHMT)/African Naturopathic Foundation, Ashaiman, Ghana. E. mail: professor40naturopathy@gmail.com. Visit-profnyarkotey.com for more.