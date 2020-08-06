Opinions

Bernard Brown gears up for the Ablekuma South seat

NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma South, Bernard Nii Anyaa Brown

The NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Ablekuma South, Bernard Nii Anyaa Brown while speaking in an interview with Pan Africa TV revealed some major challenges confronting the constituency and how best he could resolve them. He classified these challenges into the following headings: Water & Sanitation, Youth Unemployment and Lack of Education.

Water



He submitted that, the most devastating situation in the constituency currently is the issue of inadequate water supply. Since, the last quarter of 2019, majority of the homes in the constituency have not seen a drop of water flown through their taps. Bernard Brown says that, this is due to the exponential increase in population. Households are springing up, people are tapping from the main lines and this is reducing the pressure, he said. He has called for the drilling of boreholes for the resumption of the community tap system. He promised to ensure that poly tanks would also be placed at strategic points within the constituency to supply water to the community.



Sanitation



On the issue of sanitation, he has reposed in residents a duty to protect the beaches. He appealed to the community to stop shielding persons who defecate at the beaches. Society should “name, shame and give people up to be punished,” he added. The MP and the Assembly alone cannot do the job, the community also holds a responsibility here he said.



Youth unemployment

He admits that, his constituency is faced with youth unemployment. Mr Brown shares the view that unemployment is not only in his constituency; it is a national issue. Though the President has done enough to get as many people employed, he thinks that more should be done in his constituency. He went on to say that, everybody feels he has to do a white collar job and this should not be the case. He promised that when voted as MP he would “facilitate the artisanal skill of the youth in the constituency” to get more people employed in the vocational sector. He went on to add that, a programme would be rolled out soon in cyber security and 1,000 youth would be trained in that respect.



While parts of Ablekuma South happens to be a fishing community, he suggests that there is the need for a fish market. He went on to say that, in some weeks to come the Coastal Development Agency (CODA) would be cutting sod for the uplifting of the face of the popular Tuesday market located in Korle-Gonno. What the fisherman need much is fishing gear he said. He thanked the Coastal Development Agency (CODA), headed by Jerry Ahmed Shaib for coming to their aid by subsidizing some 1,300 outboard motors to be sold out to the fisherfolk.



Lack of education



He has also advised the fisherfolk to enroll their wards in school, since we are now in an era where every Ghanaian child must enjoy a free compulsory basic education. A free compulsory basic education would then be topped up with a free senior high school education. Progressive steps are also being taken to make free tertiary education.



In spite of these, he promised to establish the Ablekuma Development Council; a public forum for the collection of views from chiefs, opinions leaders, religious leaders, political players and other key stakeholders in the constituency. The purpose of this council would be the discussion of pertinent issues relating to the constituency and as a way of enhancing an all-inclusive governance.

Bernard Brown goes by the sobriquet “Shiatse” literally meaning Landlord or Custodian. He is currently the Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).



He contested the NPP primaries prior to 2016 elections and lost. He again registered his bid for the party and won his only contender Mr Samuel Agoe Lartey polling 347 votes out of a total of 624 votes.



In an earlier interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) last year, he said that his decision to contest for the seat was driven by passion, as he is willing to represent and advocate for the people in the constituency, particularly the youth, when elected. He added that he would unite the people for victory and development within the constituency.



Bernard Brown, would be facing Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, the sitting Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South and immediate past Mayor of Accra.



Many believe that, Hon. Vanderpuije has won the hearts of the constituents already but this is not a thing Bernard Brown shares: he strongly believes that he is going to shake the grounds as a “son of the soil”. He is optimistic of changing that perception. He believes that, the people of Ablekuma South wants someone close to them, someone they can connect with and he is that obvious choice.

