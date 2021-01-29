Best way to ascertain the veracity of the claimed paternity of the abandoned Rawlings’ children

The family of the late JJ Rawlings

In many a case, the hidden side children of a man do emerge on the death, and especially, during the funeral, of the father. This is customary. Therefore, all the three people who have come out publicly to claim that they are the children of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings have done the right thing. It is the only last opportunity for them to make known who their father was or is.

Now that Abigail Mawutor Rawlings (from Togo), Kate Zanetor Rawlings (Kate Yeboah) from Breman Asikuma and Akwasi Addo George from Nkoranza Nkwabeng in the Bono East Region, have come public to claim that Jerry John Rawlings was their father, a credible means must be found to ascertain the credibility and veracity of their claim. The only way to do so is by a paternity test.



There are a few ways of using human materials for the conduction of paternity test. My research turns out a few methods but let us go for the simplest one. “By using a mouth swab to quickly and painlessly collect a DNA sample. These samples of DNA are then examined, and will determine if the alleged father and child have enough matching DNA to have a biological relationship”.



However, now that J. J. Rawlings is dead, I shall recommend the method of DNA Sibling Tests to prove if those claiming to be his children, but abandoned, are really related hence his children. “A DNA sibling test compares the genetic material (DNA) of one person to that of another person to determine the likelihood that they are related biologically as siblings. In most cases, sibling tests are performed to determine paternity—whether or not the two individuals have the same biological father”.



One of the already recognised children of J. J. Rawlings by his widow, Mrs Nana Agyemang Konadu Rawlings, should volunteer any required DNA testing material for test to prove or disprove the abandoned children’s claim of parentage to J. J. Rawlings. In the likely event of the children of Mrs Nana Agyemang Konadu Rawlings refusing to volunteer for a reason or the other, I shall suggest as following.



The three mentioned abandoned or denied children of Rawlings can arrange to have their DNA tested by the DNA Sibling Test method. If it does prove that they are related as siblings, although unknown to each other and coming from different areas, then the possibility of Rawlings being their father becomes greater. This will exert public pressure on Mrs Nana Agyemang Konadu Rawlings to allow one of her children to volunteer a similar test with them to prove if indeed, they are biologically related hence Rawlings was their father.

The three abandoned children must find a means to exchange phone/contact numbers and talk to themselves until such time that they can do the sibling DNA test as suggested.



Interested members of the public must help them prove whether or not they are siblings and that the late J. J. Rawlings was indeed their father.



Could anyone coming across this publication please convey it to the attention of all the legitimate and illegitimate children of the late J. J. Rawlings? How nice will it be to see themselves as half-siblings, although hidden away from each other for reasons only best known to the late J. J. Rawlings himself.



This publication is my initial contribution towards establishing the veracity or falsity of the public claims made by the above named individuals to the fact that J. J. Rawlings was their father. I hope the radio stations and the social media platforms will escalate it until it reaches all the children of Rawlings, especially, the abandoned ones.