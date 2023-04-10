0
Beyond spiritual redemption: The physical sacrifice of Easter

The Easter Story The story of Easter goes beyond spiritual redemption and involves physical sacrifice and pain

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: Kwame Takyi Danquah

The story of Easter goes beyond spiritual redemption and involves physical sacrifice and pain. The Bible provides various examples of this, such as the intense physical and emotional pain that Jesus experienced in the Garden of Gethsemane, just before his arrest and subsequent crucifixion, as described in the Gospel of Matthew. Additionally, the Gospel of John depicts how Jesus was physically abused and beaten before being crucified, highlighting the depth of his sacrifice for humanity.

The physical resurrection of Jesus is also a crucial aspect of Easter, as it demonstrated the power of God over death and the promise of eternal life. As Christians, we should not only focus on the spiritual aspect of Easter but also minister to the physical needs of others. This is evident in the book of James, which emphasizes the importance of providing for the physical needs of others rather than just offering spiritual comfort.

Following Jesus' example, we should work towards alleviating physical suffering in the world by supporting organizations that provide medical care, food, and shelter to those in need. We should volunteer at hospitals and clinics, donate blood, and support medical research. Additionally, we should work to eliminate poverty and hunger by supporting organizations that provide job training, education, and economic opportunities to people in need.

By ministering to the physical needs of others, we can follow Jesus' example and make a positive impact on the lives of those around us. This is the true meaning of Easter.

Columnist: Kwame Takyi Danquah
