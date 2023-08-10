Bishop Yaw Opoku Mensah; A great voice that has saved the education ministry

Yaw Opoku Mensah

Yaw Opoku Mensah, the deputy public relations officer of the Ministry of Education must be commended today, tomorrow, and forever for his tremendous impact at the ministry. He has been an inspiration to many to emulate his assiduous nature.

Upon assumption of office as deputy public relations officer at the ministry, his impact has been felt everywhere in the country. His timely response to issues regarding the ministry, whenever they pop up, has been fantastic. For instance, he had to boycott an important radio interview to aid with the settlement of a violent incident at Islamic Senior High School, a swift intervention that brought about a lot of relief.



Looking at his recent reactions and early response to the incident regarding the free SHS indicate the man is on top of his job and must be commended at all costs.



Yaw Mensah is an eloquent and energetic young man who has the country at heart and is ready at all times to serve. The country is proud of having such a wonderful young man of his calibre, who has positioned himself toward the service of humanity and Ghanaians.

Moreover, Bishop has been an inspiration to the many young political activists who are thriving to become effective leaders in the future. His affection for the youth of this country is unprecedented and unmatched. Through his communication skills, he has been able to assist in the training of several NPP youth in the Ashanti Region, and with his help, they are holding positions in our noble party NPP.



Yaw Mensah is a great leader and all are looking up to him to lead someday when the opportunity comes.