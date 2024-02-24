Blue barrels of water as emblems of our national decay

File photo

A video, currently circulating within WhatsApp groups that I chanced to see, captures a poignant scene in a rural Ghanaian town.

Amidst blue drums filled with murky water stand a group of women, their expressions reflecting a blend of resignation and defiance. Though language barriers may divide us, their message transcends linguistic boundaries—a cry for help, a strong plea for change, and leadership, I might add.



These women are not merely lamenting their plight; they are shining a spotlight on the systemic failure of leadership and governance in our beloved country. Their plight and cries should reverberate far beyond their immediate community.



The issue at hand is not just contaminated water; it symbolizes a broader narrative of neglect and decay within our beloved nation. Once hailed as a beacon of progress on the continent, Ghana now grapples with the irony of being unable to safeguard the most basic necessity of life—clean water for its people.



Sixty-six years after independence, a sad reality remains: only a negligible percentage of towns and villages have access to piped water. This staggering statistic underscores not only a failure in infrastructure but, more significantly, a failure in governance—a betrayal of the promise of independence bequeathed to us by our gallant forebears.



We should have at least ensured the safety of the streams and rivers that people rely on for their drinking water. However, even that proved to be beyond our capability. The reality is that galamsey and the water crisis are merely symptoms of a deeper malaise. It speaks to a systemic breakdown in governance, characterized by a lack of foresight, vision, accountability, and commitment to the common good and welfare of our compatriots.

The unchecked proliferation of illegal mining activities stands as a stark example of this failure. We have allowed some of our compatriots and foreigners to invade and destroy our rivers and environment and we are helpless to do anything about it. Despite possessing formidable institutions and resources (The Ghana Army, Navy, Airforce, Police, and other so-called Security Services) when compared to illegal miners, successive governments have proven impotent and incompetent in curbing this environmental menace, which not only pollutes water sources, destroys cocoa farms, and farmlands, but also ravages entire ecosystems.



Even the traditional pillars of Ghanaian society, our traditional rulers, seem helpless in the face of this wanton destruction. I am reminded of my uncle, the chief of my ancestral village, whose authority once commanded respect and obedience. Now in his late 80s, time has robbed him of his vigor. In his heyday, he possessed the authority to summon and mobilize the entire village for communal endeavours. I often wonder how he would have responded if illegal miners were to invade our village and pollute the only stream we rely on for water.



I do not doubt that a single command from him would resonate throughout the village, and no one would dare disobey it. He would not have needed to resort to elaborate oaths, but if necessary, I believe he would have done so without hesitation. This begs the question: where do our respected traditional rulers and Nananom in areas with illegal mining stand in the face of the onslaught of this modern-day environmental war? Why have they not invoked their traditional authority to stem the tide of destruction? Why don’t they swear their great oaths? Is this not a war on their citizens? These are questions that should



trouble the conscience of a nation grappling with its identity and purpose.



As another election cycle looms on the horizon, Ghanaians are once again confronted with the specter of empty promises and political rhetoric. Yet, among the cacophony of campaign slogans and grandiose promises, it is imperative to remain grounded in reality: focus on the basic needs of our people. I hope that is not too much to ask. Before long, politicians will embark on a contest of insults, each attempting to surpass the other. To all aspiring leaders, I extend an invitation: watch this video, seek it out, and attentively heed the voices of the women within. If any semblance of conscience resides within you—and I hope

it does—let their plight resonate within you as you ascend to elected office.



It is not enough to merely tell our people to gaze at the stars as if they were expecting the second coming of Christ; you must first pay attention to the ground they walk on now—the pressing issues of access to clean water, good roads, food security, corruption, environmental sustainability, and issues of social justice that affect the daily lives of ordinary Ghanaians.



In conclusion, the video circulating on WhatsApp serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for systemic reform and responsible leadership in Ghana. It is a call to action—a call to reclaim the spirit of patriotism, and communal solidarity that once defined our nation. Only then can we hope to rise from the ashes of decay and once again emerge as the shining example of progress and resilience that we once were.