Bono East Regional Secretary vouch to make John Mahama unpopular in the region

John Dramani Mahama1212 Former President John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: Eddie Mingle

Prior to the announcement of the date for the Presidential election in the NDC. The Regional Chairman of the Bono East Region Chairman Unas Owusu together with all the constituency Chairmen and their Secretaries decided to declare their support in favour of H.E. John Dramani Mahama in the Region. A circular was developed by the Regional Chairman to enable all the constituency Chairmen and their Secretaries to sign in favour of President Mahama.

The Regional Secretary Isaac Adaebsah wasn't involved in the said exercise because he was alleged to have been sponsored by one of the Presidential Aspirant, Hon. Kwabena Dufour in the just-ended Regional Elections promised to make Duffour more Popular in the Region than Mahama after winning the election.

Upon hearing that the Regional Chairman and some individuals within the region are planning to declare their support to the Former President, he called all the constituency Secretaries and threatened them not to deal with the document or else he will not deal with them again.

He further stated that as he has promised to make them more powerful than their Chairmen, who ever deals with the said document in favour of President Mahama will face his wrath.

Meanwhile, it’s been alleged by some party faithful that Dr Duffour has set up an NGO that the Regional Secretary is leading and they have selected coordinators across the Region who are in charge of the said NGO. The purpose of that NGO is to work harder for Kwabena Duffour in the Bono East Region. Attach is an intercepted audio he made in circulation to the constituency secretaries

Columnist: Eddie Mingle
