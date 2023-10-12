Breaking the 8: A comic relief

NPP flag

The NPP's ambition to retain power and 'break the 8' is widely seen as a distant dream, perhaps a comic relief.

Save for those who directly benefit from their rule, it's challenging to fathom why any rational person would vote to keep them in power, considering the harm they've inflicted while in government.



They've imposed taxes on almost everything imaginable, burdening ordinary people with a hand-to-mouth existence.



The rich political elite continue to amass wealth, while the middle class is dwindling, and the poor are sinking even deeper into poverty.



Even if the NDC government were to come to power and do nothing, it might offer more hope and satisfaction to Ghanaians than the NPP's continued rule, marred by scandals, press oppression, and rampant corruption.



Akufo Addo, despite realising his childhood dream of becoming President, has not only mismanaged the country but also tarnished the NPP's reputation.



He and some within his party have siphoned off vast sums of money, potentially securing financial well-being for generations to come. What sin have the Ghanaian people committed to warrant such widespread theft?

The lack of prosecution when a new government assumes power after the upcoming general elections would be a shock.



The mass exodus of young Ghanaians in search of better opportunities abroad speaks volumes about the worsening economic conditions.



Efforts to manipulate the upcoming general elections should be abandoned, as the youth, fed up with the status quo, are determined to usher in a new government.



The prospect of the NDC, led by John Mahama, taking power and effecting positive change for the citizens is gaining traction.



Except for those who blindly follow without reason, who would vote for the NPP in the upcoming elections? Ghanaians are becoming more discerning and will act to liberate themselves from the suffering inflicted by Akufo-Addo and his associates.



I urge every Ghanaian youth to prepare for the return of John Mahama and the NDC, who aim to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and transform the fortunes of our nation.