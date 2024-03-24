Building six new universities: Mahama is trustworthy

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Our elders have a saying, he who has chewed a stone should not be doubted if and when he promises to chew groundnut. Former president John Dramani Mahama during his recent visit to Jasikan, has promised to build six new universities in all the six newly created regions.

The promise by the former president is believable because he is a man of integrity and honesty. It is part of the NDC’s agenda of building a university in each region of the country.



H.E. John Mahama’s unparalleled track record in the educational sector speaks volumes, therefore when it comes to infrastructure his words should not be doubted, because he has proven to be trustworthy.



The former president is not one of those politicians who goes about making promises without basis. Every policy and promise he makes is well thought through. Each time a person of his ethical standing makes a promise it carries weight and substance due to his records.



Despite the economic challenges created by the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia-led administrations, Ghanaians can believe every promise made by the former president, because he is credible.



John Mahama’s economic policies have been centred on education, sustainable growth, and job creation. During his presidency, three Universities and 120 senior secondary schools were built in a spate of four years, 47 were fully completed and functional with the rest at various stages of completion, therefore building 6 new universities in his second term is feasible, achievable, and possible.

Mahama’s economic stewardship demonstrates his ability to navigate complex economic challenges and promote inclusive development, therefore, the current economic meltdown will not be a stumbling block to fulfilling this promise.



Besides the educational infrastructure, John Dramani Mahama built regional hospitals, markets, ports, and constructed roads never experienced under the Fourth Republic.



With these records, he has demonstrated a sense of honesty and commitment to enhancing the socio-economic growth of this country. It is for this reason that I believe that John Dramani Mahama will build the six new universities in the six new regions as promised because he has an impeccable track record.



John Dramani Mahama’s leadership, experience, and vision make him a compelling personality to trust in his promises going into the 2024 general elections. With a focus on improving educational infrastructure, economic growth, social justice, and youth empowerment, Mahama has demonstrated his commitment to fulfilling every promise he makes towards building a prosperous and inclusive Ghana through education.



As the nation prepares for the 2024 elections, let us carefully consider the merits of his promises and unite behind him, because he is a leader who has consistently shown dedication to the betterment of Ghana and its people.