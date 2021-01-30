Builsa South deserves more than Daniel Kwame Gariba

The DCE for Builsa South District, Daniel Kwame Gariba

The acting DCE for Builsa South has since not been to his office after he lost miserably in the just ended 2020 elections. Perhaps, the DCE is still on Christmas and New year break.

It is instructive to note that the DCE failed to grant approval to letters submitted to his office by the MP for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, to support 200 students as part of his usual student support program.



All efforts by the beneficiary students to get Daniel Kwame Gariba to approve these letters have proven futile.



The constant visitation of beneficiary students to the assembly reveals that the DCE has not been to his office since November 2020.



The coordinating director of Builsa South, Mr. Mahama Mumuni, who has since been covering the bad deeds of the DCE has also refused to sign the cheques, saying the DCE has not given him the go ahead to effect payment.



Ironically, leaders on most fronts are busily contributing their widow's mite to cushion their subjects especially students, as schools have resumed.



The Builsa South assembly has not granted a pesewa to any student to ameliorate the devastating effects of the covid pandemic as school resumes are dragging their feet at approving the little the MP has done to help students.

Call it a dereliction of duty, negligence, the height of unconscionability, or sheer wickedness, you're not far from right.



Meanwhile, the same Daniel Kwame Gariba who has blatantly refused to approve requests by the MP to embark on projects for the benefit of the people is busy lobbying for another chance to serve as a DCE when he failed the people of Builsa South over his parochial personal interest.



Other outstanding letters at his office that have not been given approval are:



1) The request by Hon Dr. Clement Apaak to use part of his common fund to drill and install ten(10) boreholes for some selected communities.



2) The request by the MP to use his social intervention fund to support 40 women groups who are engaged in any of the agric value chains as part of the MP's covid-19 social elevation support.



3) The request by the MP to use Ghc 200,000 of his common fund to support 200 students as his annual students support.

4) A radio broadcast education on Radio Fumbisi 99.7mhz as part of the MP's support for basic school pupils as part of the covid-19 support programs.



The above-listed letters were sent before the elections, but because of political interest, the DCE refused to grant approval just to play the people wicked.



Following from the above, Daniel Kwame Gariba doesn't deserve to lead the people of BUILSA SOUTH in any front. Thus, nominating him for the DCE again will be catastrophic for the already slim chances for the NPP in BUILSA SOUTH.



The good people of Builsa South deserve better.



I remain a citizen not a spectator