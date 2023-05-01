Caesarean section deliveries (C/S) and public perception

Mrs. Racheal Hesse Matey is a Midwife at the Ridge Hospital

Caesarean section, one procedure a lot of women are scared of but the good news is, it’s another safe mode of delivery. This procedure is done under spinal or general anesthesia .

The indication (reasons)may be emergency or elective (planned)



Some emergency include Foetal Distress (Baby not receiving enough oxygen from the placenta) Plancenta Abruptio (early separation of placenta), Pre-eclampsia with severe features etc. Some elective include Multiple pregnancy with mal presentation of the first twins , placenta previa tpye 3 (Abnormal situation of the placenta) etc



Most women have wrong perception about C/S due to some myths and cultural beliefs.



Having C/S done doesn’t depreciate you as a woman or make mothers who deliver per vagina super mothers.



There are 2 main mode of delivery

1. Vaginal Delivery



2 Caesarean Section



Going through any of the modes is Excellent



Recovery Process



All things being equal the wound should heal by 6weeks

Within the few hours/days after the section, one should take a light diet, more fluids, fruits and vegetables.



The exercise recommended within a few hours/days is walking around.



One can resume sex life 6 weeks after delivery.



I urge and plead with some of our spiritual leaders to stop discouraging women and tagging caesarean section as a “bad omen” and that every woman should deliver vaginally. Most of us as health professionals also believe in God and miracles



Don’t forget that both modes of delivery has it own PAIN.

The outcome is the most important “ A healthy Mother and A Healthy Baby”.



