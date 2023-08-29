Can Ken Agyapong pull the brakes on Bawumia's dream of becoming president?

Ken Agyapong has threatened a show down

Homophone is a word that sounds like another word but has a different meaning. This is a very tricky pitfall, and takes a huge number of victims including matured writers and intellectuals.

The following are examples: two/too, order/other, lose/loose, its/it's, break/brake, complement/compliment, heal/heel, meat/meet, pray/prey, right/write/rite, root/route, sew/sow, sight/site, stationary/stationery, toe/tow, waist/waste, touch/torch, etc.



I am going to narrow my lesson on homophones to "break and brake." There has been a lot of issues about the word "break" of late. The slogan buzzing around is the NPP's slogan of "breaking the 8".



There is also another "slogan" of the goat concerning its ability to run at top speed and stop abruptly called aponkye brake.



Goats are believed to be very intelligent and curious animals. Their inquisitive nature is exemplified in their constant desire to explore and investigate anything unfamiliar which they come across.



Few weeks ago, a colleague farmer put on an agric whatsapp platform why he will never go into goat rearing because of the difficulty in managing them.



According to him there was a baker in his neighbourhood and a stray bearded goat used to eat bread from the bakery and urinate on the rest of the pastry. The baker as part of her solution to the problem brought in a dog to chase away the goat anytime it comes to the bakery.

The next day, as usual, the goat appeared at the bakery and as expected the dog started chasing it. An opened traditional oven built with clay was being heated for baking to take place. The goat made a sharp turn towards the heated oven and suddenly stopped at the corner of its entrance and the dog ran straight into the burning oven and got killed.



The distraught baker, according to my friend closed down his business after the incident. She could not match the dexterity of that stubborn goat.



Like the obstinate goat, many people believe that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is going to end the presidential dream of Dr. Bawumia.



I have done my own research and I can confidently say that the kind of support Hon. Agyapong enjoys from the grassroots of the NPP who are going to be the main delegates of the presidential primary election in early November is unbelievably amazing.



But whatever the case may be, the clock is ticking. Santana is coming to town like kakai. And it'll be revealing. Disappointing. Surprising. Shocking. Upsetting.



In any case Yaanom are nose diving into opposition, not because of broken promises and disappointment of the electorate, but because of the battle for who leads them in 2024.

Things are knocking things; if Ken leads trouble; If Bawumia leads challenge; and if Allan leads, wahala.



The situation could be likened to the proverbial Akan Drum, called Kwasi Anata, if you beat it your mother will die, and if you don't your father will die.



Anthony Obeng Afrane