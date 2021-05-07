Caveat Emptor; Ghana!!!

File Photo

Caveat Emptor

In the 1800s



All through the 1900s to independence,



The British drove a wedge



Into our oneness,



The schooled and our ancestral dynasties.



They used the philosophy of Lord Lugard[i]



A deception-inspired wisdom



A demon we failed to discern and exorcise



Because we were naïve and preoccupiedly



Self-centered, myopic and small empire builders.



Then came the days of mate me ho;[ii]

In those days we invoked mayhem



And self-inflicted it



Deepening the political gap created by the UGCC/CPP[iii] divide;



A socio-economic-political gorge



Which mutates with chameleon dexterity



Over our four Republics.



Now we have a gargantuan sea monster turtle



Which had survived millennia civilizations



Burrowing into our beach sand and planting innumerable eggs



In the space of our unsophisticated hospitality;



I wonder whether we would have pacing space

When the eggs are hatched in the new world season,



May we not become tenants in our ancestral heritage.



Like simpletons we’ve led him into the privacy of our land



To see our wealth in the ancient groves; an unpardonable error.



Like ego-bloated King Hezekiah[iv]



We have shown him all that is our wealth.



Shameless, he scooped the gold crumbs



Don Diego D’ Azambuja left at La Mina.



He, covertly, is closing the noose around our politico-economic necks



While we trust he is helping our dressing with golden jewelry.



Like spoilt children we keep dangling our necks securely in the noose!

Soon we will be throttled.



Nota Bene!



Time was when he was like us, a poor third world continent



Time is he is unlike us, a rich first world continent;



He never touts his ancient imperial past



But it is a cough that cannot be hemmed in!



CAVEAT EMPTOR! CAVEAT EMPTOR! CAVEAT EMPTOR!



Brothers, it is not enough to intellectualize about our shortcomings



Which is a symptom of our typhoid fever,



We must end the mental epilepsy



We must stop our impulsive decisions!

We must raise the consciousness of our masses



To break the African dependency syndrome.



The man from the West came with bread and cheese



Soon it became our addictive stable food,



China has come with a fishing hook covered with financial bait



We keep swallowing the line and sinker



Soon our intestines would be entangled around the hook



We may discover too late



WE HAVE BEEN FISHED!