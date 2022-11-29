Celebrating 25 years of media excellence and dominance - The legend of Bola Ray

Bola Ray is celebrating 25 years in the media space

Presenter extraordinaire, broadcaster, entrepreneur and media mogul, Nathan Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, marked 25 years in the media space on Friday, November 25th, 2022—with a yearlong series of activities and events to be launched.

Synonymous with success garnered in true style, Bola Ray has achieved all there is to achieve in media during his two-and-a-half-decade journey - starting from the bottom and now, comfortably seated at the very top.



Currently working as the Chief Executive Officer of the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network, Bola Ray is nothing if not the quintessential embodiment of the name of the network he so proudly heads and brilliantly runs.



Over the two decades and a half that Bola Ray has been in the Ghanaian media, he has personified excellence in broadcasting. From humble beginnings, he has practically risen to the top of the media pyramid--leading to becoming widely acknowledged as the most respected name in media.



Bola Ray literally rules the roost as well, running his Empire (pun intended) from the imposing heights of his top-floor office at the Platinum Place tower in Ridge, Accra.



Like every great story, this one started somewhere not too glamorous. Bola Ray’s media journey commenced at Radio Universe, the University of Ghana’s radio arm that has birthed so many media luminaries. His touch of excellence ensured success and easily followed him everywhere and he was soon off to bigger and better things, joining Top Radio whilst still a student.

Hosting ‘Top City Jams’, Bola Ray once again set the trends, jumping to nationwide prominence and soon landing on the BBC.



But the legend of Bola Ray was born on Joy Fm, where he became the nation’s premier Drive Time host. His show became un-missable and the name Bola became the defining force in broadcasting.



His profile jumped even higher as co-host of Music Music, ramping up his fun-loving personality to magnificent effect - Saturday nights became must-see television.



Unsurprisingly, Bola Ray’s decision to finally break off on his own was a too remarkable success, as he valiantly attempted to enter an already oversaturated media space, heading an entirely new media entity (EIB) in 2014.



The results are plain for all to see - many of EIB’s subsidiaries have become mainstays in the media game - with GhOne Television and Starr Fm in particular ranking amongst the best TV and radio stations in the country respectively.

It was no mean feat - and whilst it's easy in hindsight to accept the current success of the network, there was never any guarantee of success during its fledgling days, hence credit for its triumph lies on the media savvy and tactical nous of its CEO, Bola Ray.



Bola added authorship to his tall list of accolades in 2017 when, for his 40th birthday, he co-authored his memoir, ‘It Is Possible’, which tells in delightful detail one of the greatest success stories Ghanaian media has ever seen.



A 320-page tome, ‘It Is Possible’ tells the story of Bola Ray's 40 years of life, and 20-year media industry rise over the past decades whilst also detailing his business-building journey over the prior few years.



As comfortable behind the mic as he is in rowdier settings, the great Bola Ray proved his dexterity by starting Empire, an event organising company that is behind some of the most memorable shows this country has ever seen - including the always mesmerising Ghana Meets Naija concert.



Adept at anything he touches his hand to, Bola Ray has won countless awards for his work - including but not limited to the 2015 - Best Radio Personality (RTP Awards) 2015 - Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year (RTP Awards) 2015 - Most Influential Young Ghanaian -

2nd Most Influential Personality (Avance Media) 2015 - GUBA Media and Entertainment Award (GUBA Awards) 2016 - Man of the Year – Communication (Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards) 2017- Individual Philanthropist of the year (NPF-G) 2018- Most Influential Entertainment Personality of the Year (Shine Publications).



Bola Ray has been handpicked as a brand ambassador for numerous international and local brands—including MTN Ghana and Loncha—bring his strong influence and robust reputation to partner with these global businesses to drive their operational success.



Bola Ray also hosts REVEALED, a lifestyle show that chronicles the life of the rich and famous in stunning detail.



As this great man marks 25 years in media, his success cannot be understated and his importance to the media space can never be overemphasized.



Bola Ray is undoubtedly a legend and a media mage; a pacesetter and globetrotter, a trailblazer and dream chaser. He is an icon and deserves every bit of recognition coming his way this day and in the months ahead.

We rarely celebrate our heroes when they are around to enjoy the adulation so for once, let’s do so.



Bola cheers to a ground-breaking 25 years, and here’s to an even better next 25.