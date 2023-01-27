Change in Parliamentary leadership: NDC schools President Nana Akufo-Addo on decisive leadership

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Shock waves vibrated throughout the media and political landscape on Monday when news emerged that the biggest political party in opposition in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had reshuffled its leadership in parliament.

This news has since been met with mixed reactions even within the membership of the party with people torn between sadness in seeing the change of their favorite political heavyweights while also acknowledging that the move was necessary.



The party has since officially explained the decision as a tactical move to redeploy its personnel to strategically profit from their expertise and position itself in preparation for the elections in 2024.



While this explanation may not go down well with some people, it is a clear demonstration of a party and leadership that is prepared to do what is necessary even if the action is difficult to accept.



This bold and decisive leadership is definitely a trait that is lacking in the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo and this is reflected in his handling of specific cases in Ghana.



For a greater part of last year, Ghanaians including members of his own political party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have begged, appealed, and even demonstrated on the streets for the removal of the president’s cousin Ken Ofori-Atta as the finance minister.

Yet, the president has neither been able to master the courage nor show bold leadership to do so. Instead, he has chosen to do what is convenient to him, thereby, ignoring the national interest resulting in the loss of jobs, lives, and livelihoods.



Additionally, Ghanaians including prominent Christians have repeatedly called on the president to haul the construction of his national cathedral considering the economic state his recklessness has plundered the country into but to no avail. By ignoring the views of the beneficiaries of this project, the president once again decided to choose his personal convenience over the needs of the country.



There are so many other examples of this lack of bold leadership including calls to review the implementation of the Free SHS program which have fallen on deaf ears.



The NDC may be the political nemesis of the president however, he can take a leaf from their book and be decisive to do what is needed rather than what is convenient. He should stop massaging his ego and take decisions that will bring prosperity to Ghanaians.



President Nana Akufo-Addo cannot continue to sacrifice the destiny of Ghanaians on the altar of his personal aggrandizement. If Ghana should burn, let it be on an agenda of growth and development and not on the weak leadership of the president.