Clarion call for transport fare reviews

File photo

I salute and greet you in the name of The Supreme Creator, Divinities, and the Worthy Ancestors of our land.

I am under instruction strongly believed by the divine world to your outfit to review and monitor a lot of transport fares downward at certain geographical areas in the country especially Volta and the intra-transport within Accra also.



The fuel price hikes in the country are not within your control; for this, they are aware but certain branches of your organization charge unfairly which is a cheat and clearly for selfish reasons.



The Ashanti region is a good model and incomparable with good and fair transport fare charges. The distance from Accra to Kumasi is 255km and that from Accra to Aflao is 186km but the fare charge from the former is always more moderate than the latter and this is a very important factor in business promotion.

The cries of the citizens as a result of selfish desires have been reaching them for a long, they are not quiet but will soon visit with grave implications. So those with unfairness and no God-fearing in their duties must rescind and turn over a new leaf.



The neither world assures that, the highest hierarchy will be affected in their step in because of the artificial turbulence we are visiting o the citizenry without respect for Mawuga’s principles.