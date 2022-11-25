1
Complaint to FIFA over Ghana vs Portugal

Gh Pot Penalty.jpeg Ghana and Portugal played on Nov 24

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: David Yaw Boakye

Hello FIFA,

Whiles VAR is clearly used to award a Penalty on a World Cup stage talent, skills, and qualities are proven such Penalties shouldn’t be awarded, however it was.

Yet when reviewing these 3 goal by Portugal why did VAR Team or the referee not award Ghana an offside because clear the last player Rafael 80’ was clearly offside there’s the game decision should be a draw.

I plead to complain as a fellow Ghanaian if Ronaldo's goal is awarded as a penalty then Ghana should also be awarded offside and reverse the 3 goals annulled and the match conclusion should be 2-2.

Please review the VAR footage again.

If FIFA accepted the 80’ Portugal to be valid then CR7's goal is biased and the referee acted unfairly and of favour the Portuguese or CR7 as well as the VAR Team who failed to call out the offside.

I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Columnist: David Yaw Boakye
