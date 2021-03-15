Confession is the best medicine for guilt; I can't conceal this terrible sin any longer

File photo of a Bible

Prep was over. My mind was already made up. I closed my books and left the classroom without saying a word to my colleagues. Stepping outside, I passed through the dark, which was engendered by a burned-out streetlight. I moved briskly and reached my boarding house. I went straight to my dormitory, undressed and slept.

I knew you would read this write-up because of the caption and intro. I would have read it too. Meanwhile, we may have been reluctant to read posts that bore titles like "Daily Manna," "Verse of the Day," "Your Devotional Guide," "Living Word," and similar captions. Well, this reveals our natural tendencies to read, listen, and watch fascinating content.



There is nothing wrong with reading gripping posts, except those that carry profane substance which would tempt us to think about unwholesome stuff. Even so, entertaining publications such as jokes and wild-eyed stories are like junky foods. Although junky foods are creamy, spicy and savoury, dieticians advise that their intake is reduced as much as possible.



Eating junky foods regularly can "increase the risk of obesity and chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and some cancers" (Department of Health, Government of Western Australia). Similarly, frequent consumption of junk content can heighten one's risk of becoming unproductive, broken-hearted, hopeless, and cancerous to sin.



On the contrary, one is supposed to eat "nutrient-dense foods from all major food groups, including lean proteins, whole grains, healthful fats, and fruits and vegetables of many colours" (Medical News Today, 2020). Regular intake of healthy diets reduces the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, premature ageing and cancer. Instead, it boosts one's immune system, memory, gut health and builds strong bones and teeth.

Interestingly, the aforementioned benefits have a physical, emotional and spiritual similitudes when biblical messages are ingested daily. God's word makes one fruitful (Ps. 1:2, 3), offers true enlightenment (Ps. 119:30), incessant joy (Ps. 119:111), hope (Rom. 15:4), eternal life (1 Tim. 4:16), comforts the disheartened (Ps. 119:28), provides fellowship (1 John 1:3), serves as a sword against the devil (Eph. 6:17), and nurtures one to be completely furnished for every good work (2 Tim. 3:16, 17).



Hence, we need to make reading biblical messages our priority. Even though they may not be as juicy as the mundane posts, they are necessary for our spiritual and physical well-being. As for the junky stuff, we can consume them once in blue moon.



Enjoy the Grace of God!



Amen!