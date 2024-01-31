Confronting electoral violence in Ghana: A call for unwavering action and genuine leadership

File photo

Reverend Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, has raised critical concerns about electoral violence in Ghana. He poignantly reminds us that the casualties of such violence are not mere statistics but represent the devastating loss of breadwinners, plunging families into financial hardships.

As Ghana approaches another national election, his call for collaborative efforts from the nation, political parties, faith-based organizations, and traditional leaders to safeguard lives is timely and imperative.



The issue at hand requires more than mere generic responses from Christian leaders. It is essential that they adopt a stance rooted in biblical teachings and principles of social justice (as exemplified in Micah 6:8, Matthew 22:29, and Romans 12:14). We cannot merely lament the loss of "breadwinners" or make general appeals for peace. Instead of generic calls for unity, we must tackle the underlying issues head-on and sound alarms about the signals we are currently receiving.



Only by taking focused action, grounded in our faith's commitment to justice and



peace, can we truly safeguard the lives and livelihoods of those threatened by electoral violence in Ghana?



First, the issue of 2020 electoral violence in Ghana is historic, but the response of President H.E. Akufo Addo lacks conviction and action. Despite the President's condemnation of violence in his victory speech, tangible actions to bring perpetrators to justice have been conspicuously absent. The families of the victims struggling to cope with their loss are yet to see any meaningful pursuit of justice. Without proper legal action, there can be no true peace or

restoration of these families.



It is insufficient for religious leaders to merely call for unity against



potential violence without addressing the state's failure to console these families and hold culprits accountable.



Addressing the Deeper Causes: The Role of Faith-Based Organizations



Second, faith-based organizations must take a proactive stance rooted in Biblical precedents to decisively address emerging national issues. Political correctness and neutrality often overshadow the need for forthright engagement with power structures. Our leaders frequently resort to vague statements when specific actionable recommendations are required.

This is especially pertinent, considering the escalation of election-related violence in Africa since the 1990s. Examples abound from Angola's post-election civil war in 1992 to tragic events following the 2011 Nigerian elections, which resulted in over 800 deaths. These incidents, driven by dissatisfaction with election processes, allegations of rigging, and excessive use of force by



security agents highlight the known factors contributing to electoral violence.



Recent events in Ghana echo these alarming patterns. The limited voter registration by the Electoral Commission (EC), criticized by a majority of stakeholders including the largest opposition party, the NDC, and seven other political parties, raises significant concerns. Their grievances point towards potential disenfranchisement, particularly of voters in remote areas, and



suggest a breach of constitutional and electoral laws.



The reduction of registration centers from 1,500 in 2019 to 268, issues with registration equipment, and stringent documentation requirements are challenges that disproportionately affect young citizens. These barriers threaten the integrity and inclusiveness of Ghana’s electoral system. Despite the gravity of these issues, religious leaders have remained conspicuously silent in urging the government and EC to address these concerns. The failure to speak out not only undermines the peace they advocate for but also signals a disinterest in genuinely addressing the root causes of potential electoral discontent.

Furthermore, the appointment of officials with apparent political affiliations to the EC, such as Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani, has sparked concerns over conflicts of interest and potential biases. These appointments, criticized by organizations such as the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), challenge the perceived impartiality of the EC. The absence of active engagement from



religious leaders and faith-based organizations in these matters is a missed opportunity to hold the government and the EC accountable for their actions.



To avoid repeating the unfortunate incidents of the 2020 elections, leaders must transcend vague recommendations. Instead, they should adopt pragmatic and proactive approaches, initiating dialogue and stakeholder discussions to identify and address the root causes of electoral unrest.



Towards Pragmatic Leadership and Inclusive Dialogue:



Considering these challenges, religious and traditional leaders must adopt a pragmatic and proactive approach. Vague recommendations and passive stances are insufficient in the face of escalating electoral tension. To echo the words of Olusola Isola (2018), "Leaders in various African countries could pay more attention to the problem by addressing the structural and cultural problems prevailing in their countries to foster confidence in the capacity of democratic rule to help alleviate internal problems.

The Election Management Bodies (EMBs):



should consider acting more transparently in the interest of the electorate and make an effort to collaborate with local law enforcement agencies to ensure the enforcement of laws for violence prevention during elections. Law enforcement organizations should consider methods other than violent tactics to manage election-related disputes. Finally, all African countries should do well



to establish special enforcement bodies to monitor and reduce the spread of small arms and light weapons to help prevent their deployment during election conflicts.



The forward path requires identifying and confronting the underlying causes of unrest. Leaders must engage in open, inclusive dialogue, bringing together all stakeholders to discuss and resolve these critical issues. This involves not only acknowledging the challenges but also implementing concrete steps towards change. Religious and traditional leaders play a unique role in this process because their influence can bridge the divide and foster a collaborative environment for meaningful dialogue.



To conclude, addressing electoral violence in Ghana demands more than just calls for unity and peace. This necessitates a shift from generic responses to action-oriented strategies. Religious and traditional leaders, in particular, have the responsibility to lead this change, use their platforms to speak truth to power, advocate for justice, and facilitate inclusive discussions. Only through such concerted efforts can Ghana navigate the complexities of its electoral processes and ensure a peaceful and democratic future for all citizens.