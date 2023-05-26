Congratulations for heading the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments

Speaker Alban Bagbin L being congratulated

The Friends of Democracy Ghana is delighted to congratulate you on your assumption of the leadership of the esteemed Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments.

Your ascension to this high office within a body that contributes significantly to building, shaping and promoting good governance and democracy in Africa is no mean acknowledgment of your individual record and contribution to parliamentary practice and democracy.



We at the Friends of Democracy Ghana are enjoined to join the multitudes of other individuals and organizations to congratulate you for this feat and to encourage you to discharge the mandate bestowed on you with the same energy, focus, commitment and dedication that you have always approached everything that you set your sights on in both private and public life.

There is no gainsaying that this honour and recognition by the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments is testament to your distinguished and stellar sacrifices in your political journey of over three decades today.



Like the so many other positions and leadership roles that have been entrusted to you across the globe, we believe that you shall always work to vindicate the trust and confidence reposed in you.