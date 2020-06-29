Opinions

Coronavirus is real, students beware!

Ghana, just like any other nations of the world welcomed the news of the novel Coronavirus from far away from China in the late inventory of 2019.

Reality dawned on us when we recorded the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020.



The government of day together with professional stakeholders instituted several interventions to help contain the spread of the virus of which the closure of schools was not an exception. However, in June, 2020, the hikes in the recorded COVID-19 cases came as clear confirmation to the doubting Thomas's who claimed that the virus is not real.



Although we cannot see the scary face of the Coronavirus, let's read between the lines of the fates of its victims.



The conduit nature of the novel Coronavirus makes it difficult to really ascertain carriers of the virus because of the asymptomatic tendency of most individuals. The clarion call to observe the covid-19 precautionary measures has become a necessity following the ease of the restrictions that were issued by the government. Currently, schools have resumed for final year students to wrap-up & complete their respective programs of study at the junior, secondary and tertiary levels of Education.



"We are not in normal times" is the mantra of the day yet most of us doubt the existence of the virus and fail to observe the COVID-19 precautionary measures prescribed by the World Health Organization.

The recent news of the recorded COVID-19 cases in some secondary schools just within the few days of resumption of final and second-year gold track students is a pointer to the need for all Ghanaians especially students to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 precautionary measures in order to stop the spread and preserve the future of our beloved country.



Don't joke with your life because you only live once.



Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water / Sanitize your hands with an alcohol-based sanitizer.



Wear your nose mask.



Avoid handshakes.

Observe social distancing.



Richard Bosomtwi



Secretary for Society & Welfare, NUGS



richardatobosomtwi@gmail.com

