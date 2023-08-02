Corruption is a lucrative business in Akufo -Addo’s government

The president of Ghana, Nana Akufo- Addo

In this article, I'll explain why criminality in politics has contributed to widespread corruption and poverty in society, yet Paul Adom-Otchere chose to support and defend it in the administration of his employer, Nana Akufo-Addo, rather than combat it.

Even though Akufo-Addo promised to tackle corruption, but since crime is a business that keeps the police, judges, attorneys, and media employed, Ghanaians shouldn't expect any fight against it in Akufo-Addo's government.



How many NPP politicians have been involved in serious corruption scandals that still serve in Akufo-Addo’s government? They are many, including the dead; the latest is the case of Cecilia Dapaah, the Sanitation Minister. The disturbing factor of this government’s widespread of corruption is that ambassadors serving foreign nations in Ghana are also witnessing whatever is going on in the country, even though it is against the law diplomatically for them to interfere in Ghana’s politics.



Some Ghanaians believe it is worthwhile to choose a leader based on tribalism and ignore development. However, this bad decision they are making will not affect them today but rather their children tomorrow because the manifestation of bad governance, the lack of development, the impact of lack of employment and better facilities to enhance proper human living standards that will hit them, will increase political unrest, crime, and corruption.



Crime is big business in Akufo-Addo's government because it continues to be profitable for many people, including heads of churches and priests. The individual obtains employment in the related criminal profession if criminal employment appears to be more lucrative. This is the basic breakdown of the labor market, as a person who chose to become a criminal will be involved in robberies and stealing since he has no other options in his interest than corruption.



I'll give Ghanaians a concrete example that may help them grasp what I mean when I say that crime is a major industry under Akufo-Addo's administration. Regarding the contentious cathedral, the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government paid the Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye more than GHS32 million in 2021, and yet, the foundation hasn’t been built. In addition to this payment, the government also received international donations, although no one is sure where the money went.



More importantly, Ghanaians shouldn’t forget the corruptible role of Rev. Kusi Boateng in the cathedral scandal. The main incentive that makes one lead an obedient lifestyle is the punishment for breaking the rules. Since Adom-Otchere is aiding, promoting, and supporting the crimes of this government, widespread

corruption by the NPP politicians have increased with impunity, leading to crippled infrastructure in the country, the collapse of the economy, businesses, and a decline in both domestic and foreign investments.



It is difficult to imagine a civilized society without law because, without it, no society would merely exist, or survive. Therefore, if Ghana has laws but the nation has ended up in such a terrible state, that tells any intelligent person that either the law is incompetent, weak, or corrupt, and they are, in fact, all of these things.



Everyone is aware of that. Gyakye Quayson cannot be left alone by the law since the judges carrying coal pots on their heads are following the law incorrectly to the advantage of the ruling administration.



Why do people deliberately breach the law so frequently in Akufo-Addo's government? It is because the law has failed to prosecute them. If a president that promised to fight illegal mining, was found to be behind it, and if one who promised to fight corruption, but has been exposed by the media Al Jazeera



for dealing in illegal gold trade that has cost the state billions of dollars, then there is justification that crime is a business in Akufo Addo’s government. They can’t deny that.



Paul Adom-Otchere has spent his entire life defending the government's crimes; therefore; I'm not sure what response he will give if a journalist asks him what he does for a living during an interview. I will advise him to include in his Curriculum Vitae "defending crime and corruption of Akufo-Addo's government for a living".