Courage of 1995

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Courage in politics doesn't come only when you're in opposition. It doesn't only have to show manifest when you are in the seat of advocacy. It doesn't have to become conspicuous only when you are fighting against the the government of the day. Courage is very much needed when in the helm of affairs. It takes courage to admit to the populace that the government is miserably failing.

I'm sure that in 1995 our dear president, H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo, was highly eulogized for his bravery because, he in collaboration with Charles Wereko-Brobby, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Akoto Ampaw, Napoleon Abdulai and some other friends organized what is known in the history of the 4th republic as one of the biggest demonstrations against ex-president Jerry John Rawlings' government due to the initiation of the Value Added Tax ( VAT ). I must say that, it was very tenacious of Nana Akuffo-Addo to spearhead such a protest that saw the patronage of many. That was an act of bravery.



Again, it's in this same Ghana that we witnessed some civil society organizations display high level of bravery under the presidency of John Dramani Mahama anytime they lashed out at the government of the day when the country was experiencing financial and power crisis. It was very delightful anytime you saw these organizations speaking up for the people of the country. Not only were their criticisms political but it also told the true story of the living conditions of the people of the country. A typical example of these protests was the OccupyGhana demonstration that rendered some of the protesters injured. They exhibited bravery and patriotism and must be commended anytime.



But after some time now, it looks more like the goal post has been shifted. What could have caused the sudden change of behaviour? Could it be hypocrisy? Could it be because power has changed hands? Could it be dishonesty? Or maybe lack of courage.



Today, we are not far away from the power crisis we as a country suffered under the John Mahama's presidency. Our economy is in shambles. Citizens have been suffocated with taxes. Our debt stock has ballooned from GH₵ 122 billion under John Dramani Mahama to GH₵ 291.6 billion within four years under the cruel government of Nana Akuffo-Addo. We are faced with highly politicized and tattered educational system. Our forest reserves and water resources have been destroyed by activities over illegal mining in this country to the extent that our water treatment stations have been muddied. Under the current government, the fight against corruption has failed shamefully. These are the same factors that necessitated the protests we witnessed during John Mahama's era. So what has changed now? Where did the courage we all admired flee to?



But in my opinion, I think Nana Akuffo-Addo owes the people of Ghana his courage. He needs to put to play the same courage he exhibited when he was in opposition, today while he is in government. That same courage should put him in a position to tell Ghanaians that he has failed in governance.

That courage of 1995 should compel him to admit to the people of Ghana that he failed in the management of the economy. That courage of 1995 should compel him to apologize to Ghanaians after he has overburdened us with taxes our necks can't carry.



That courage of 1995 should constrain him to admit that his government has derailed the educational system. The fearlessness of 1995 should oblige him to concede to the people of Ghana that his administration has failed in governance.



Nana Addo's courage must not only show manifest when he is in opposition. He must exhibit courage while he is in office.



Let someone tell him his principles are being questioned.