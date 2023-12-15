Crossing roads: A death trap or safe haven

File photo of pedestrians crossing a road

Time they say is money and this has proven to be true. In every thriving urban and peri-urban area, the smooth flow of traffic (human and vehicular) is vital for both public safety and economic growth as the faster people can get to work, the more productive they become. Noting the fact that every pedestrian is a legitimate road user, it is therefore prudent to provide safe, working, and convenient pedestrian crossings and traffic lights to coordinate their movement on our roads.

To be able to cross roads safely is the right of every pedestrian especially in the vicinity of a traffic light and a zebra crossing. This is in line with the 6th target of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which aim at reducing the number of global deaths and injuries from traffic



accidents.



Daytime horror and a nighttime nightmare:



Navigating the main street of Independence Avenue, Accra which is the central business area mainly for banks and several other companies has been daunting. One would think with the caliber of banks and companies on this street, dysfunctional traffic is an unlikely problem however the narrative couldn’t be more flawed. A major traffic light located right in front of the headquarters of CalBank, Ghana has been dead for more than six months now and has resulted in 2 spot deaths and numerous road accidents severely injuring pedestrians.



One particular gruesome accident recently happened when a school child attempting to cross the road was hit by a car before she could make it to the other side of the road. Crossing the road has become a nighttime for users and a risk of death.





The more this traffic light stays dysfunctional, the more lives are at risk of death or severe injury, therefore the need for urgent action. Though this article is focused on the traffic light on this specific street, there are several other dysfunctional traffic lights across the country leading to deaths and instilling fear and panic in pedestrians when crossing roads when it is their right to safely cross roads.



It is a known fact that the government charges a 1% street lighting levy on all domestic electricity sales to cater for the operation and maintenance of street lights, suspicions are beginning to rise as to whether these monies are being spent on their intended purpose or going somewhere else. Therefore, the services of the Office of the Special Prosecutor(OSP) and all other interested parties are being called on to look into the matter.



Way forward:



It is high time pedestrians in this country are taken seriously and their rights respected. Crossing roads shouldn’t be a factor of fear and panic but one of ease. It is so heartbreaking to see mothers, children, young people, and fathers being hit by vehicles on roads when some of these accidents can be prevented

with functional traffic lights.



All responsible agencies in charge of traffic lights and street lights ranging from the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police to the National Road Safety Commission are being called upon to find efficient ways to monitor our traffic and street lights



and also, more importantly, have an urgent and fast maintenance culture to address dysfunctional traffic and street lights.



That being said, it is the cry and hope of pedestrians along the Independence Avenue road where major bank head offices are located that the traffic light in front of the CalBank head office is fixed urgently to prevent more accidents.



We need to avoid further needless deaths!