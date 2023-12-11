Cultural sensitivity in film: The pitfalls of pejorative terms and the call for original narratives

File photo

This is so wrong and unacceptable. One would have thought that in this 21st century, we have long passed these incivilities of disrespect and intolerance of one ethnic group against another in Ghana, but no, this is one clear publication, fully manifesting that we are still in the dark days of colonialism.

We the Dagara people of Ghana, parts of Burkina Faso, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, and those of Mali take a strong exception to this film production titled: "KOFI DAGARTI". We are, therefore, by this statement calling on the Ministry of Tourism, Arts And Culture and the Manager and/or Producer Official.



Agyakoo of this movie to take the necessary steps to pull the publication down, discontinue its premièring, and render an unequivocal apology to the Dagara/Dagaba people of Ghana and the world at large.



The use of the Dagara pejorative "Kofi Dargati" in your movie production is with significant implications. What you must know is that the term "Kofi Dargati" is derogatory and often used to stereotype or mock individuals from the Dagara ethnic group. This is particularly common in the Asante region.



The use of pejorative terms like "Kofi Dargati" in movie productions such as yours raises concerns not only about cultural insensitivity but also about the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes and the potential impact on social dynamics.



These terms we are aware of were rooted in historical prejudices and originated from among European anthropologists and were highly used and publicized by the Asante people who were noted to have such flirtatious attitudes of discrimination or bias towards other ethnic groups and particularly the Dagara settlements in the Asante Chiefdom.

These pejoratives remain debated issues and We do not want to go into that painful part of our history.



Therefore, incorporating such language in your movie is seen as a deliberate agenda to perpetuate negative stereotypes, reinforce biases, and contribute to cultural insensitivity in this country. This attempt can alienate as it offends members of the Dagara community and perpetuates harmful narratives.



As a Filmmaker you owe it a responsibility to exercise caution when handling cultural and ethnic references, ensuring that your work promotes inclusivity and respect. This particular production does not ensure inclusivity, it is divisive and bigotry.



The inappropriate use of pejoratives can lead to backlash, and controversies, and negatively impact the reputation of your movie. It is essential for creators like you to be mindful of the cultural implications of the content you produce and strive to foster understanding and unity rather than perpetuating stereotypes or contributing to division.



By incorporating such pejoratives, you are reinforcing negative perceptions and contributing to the marginalization of specific ethnic or cultural groups in Ghana. Originality in movie productions should be approached with cultural sensitivity, avoiding the reproduction of harmful stereotypes and derogatory language.

Let us take for example that the term "Kofi Dargati" as appeared on your flyer is used as a character name or descriptor, it may inadvertently reinforce stereotypes about the Dagara people, portraying them in a one-dimensional and negative light.



This lack of originality perpetuates harmful narratives rather than challenging or subverting them. This is not the way to entertain and educate a people of a nation with a multidimensional cultural background.



Best practice, Filmmakers worldwide have a responsibility to engage in thoughtful storytelling that promotes diversity, challenges stereotypes, and fosters a more inclusive representation of various cultures.



Originality in movie production should involve creating characters and narratives that go beyond clichés and encourage audiences to appreciate the complexity and richness of different cultural backgrounds.



This approach not only contributes to a more positive viewing experience but also aligns with the principles of cultural respect and understanding.

One Ghana



One Love



One Destiny



Better Future