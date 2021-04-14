Curbing the mass exodus of local players

Kwame Poku joined USM Algers after less than a season with Asante Kotoko

Midway through the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, notable names like Daniel lomotey, Kwame Poku and Joseph Esso whose striking prowess contributed a whopping 26 goals departed the shores of the country to seek greener pastures.

This canker has become very endemic to the local game over the years with very little in terms of a solution to this problem.



The mass exodus of local players has become very common to the extent fans are rather an in awe if a player becomes very consistent with incredible display for weeks and has not left the shores of the country.



The narrative above is very regrettable because these players are the “poster boys” to their various clubs attracting fans to the stadium for which their exit becomes a negative dent in the league. Discussions in the media and widespread rumours about the future of Diawusie Taylor and Kwame Peprah of Karela Fc and King Faisal respectfully is a clear example of this case.



The number one factor to this problem is an economic reason. Most of our players plying their trade in the local league are more unless the breadwinners or financial backbone to their families, the expectations of family and friends on the players bring a lot of pressure to them.



A recent report carried by Angel sports indicates some players in the league take home as low as Gh500 as monthly remuneration. Winning bonuses and motivational packages add virtually nothing to their financial base as their meager bonuses are even owed months without being paid.

The compelling factor of such economic reasons become the number one reason why our star players who add lots of glamour to the league move to countries like Tanzania, Ethiopia, India Etc. just to better their financial status. Richard Kisi Boateng formerly of Bechem Chelsea revealed that during his short stay in 2010 with Libyan Giants Al-Ittihad Tripoli, he was paid a whopping USD 3,000 monthly, an amount which is almost impossible to be replicated after ten years in the Ghana Premier League.



This albatross hanging around the local league becomes a laughing spectacle when clubs rather channel funds into “ways and means” which they believe can improve their performance as against paying their players well.



Over a period, players in second and third-tier leagues in Europe have been considered into the national team's whiles overlooking our home-grown players.



The reverse of the cause which is economic reasons should be the underlining solution.



The football association should institute measures by keeping a minimum ceiling on which premier league players should be paid. Fixing player's least wages at Gh1000 - 1,200 will be a good start at improving their financial bane. Division one teams should be audited frequently to ensure clubs are financially sound to participate in the league once they gain promotional status. Division one clubs operating from the boot of club owners with no physical infrastructure should be nipped in the bud.

The problem of sponsorship should be tackled head-on by the football association. The absence of headline sponsors has clearly taken away the main source of funding to generally improve the whole organization of the league. All necessary steps should be taking to bring onboard sponsors who have the financial capability to cater for the league.



Contract binding players to stay in the league for at least a minimum of 3 years before seeking greener pastures can be implemented to curb this problem.



The solution above will only be mere rhetoric if financial power is not exhibited in the league. There would be no rush for a player to leave the country if they are paid very well, enjoying celebrity status with lots of brand endorsement as against traveling outside to harsh weather conditions and racism.



A collaborative effort from the football association and the organizers of the league can go a long way to resolve this issue of a player exodus which has rendered the league less competitive and unattractive.