Curses: How made and unmade

File photo

Many materialists abound who cannot stop debating and discounting curses and their ability to achieve their intended purposes. For them, curses are of no substance since their cause-and-effect relationships cannot be proven scientifically.

In case anything happens in a semblance of what a curse was supposed to do, they conclude that it is non-factual and merely a coincidence.



This worldly view is in complete ignorance of the relationship between mankind and the swath of unseen energies and forces that link up and within which he operates. First of all, we are all born into an already existing world, and the failure to understand the nature of this world is a big mistake.



Most often, people think the material world is the only existing world. No, it is not so. There are several worlds of higher vibration than the material world, except that these worlds can only be perceived with the sixth sense, which is beyond the five senses of feeling, seeing, touching, smelling, and tasting.



It is known that the pituitary and pineal glands link mankind to these supersensory worlds, and when what is called the third eye is developed consciously, the person can see these worlds voluntarily, at will.



Secondly, many people think that the physical body is the only body of a human being.

No, it is not so. Every human being has four material bodies; the last one is the physical body that we all use in the material world. Beyond the physical body, three other bodies can only be seen with the supersensory glands when the forces in the pituitary and pineal glands are activated through love, selfless service, and spiritual exercises.



Generally, we use another body when we sleep while the physical body lies



on the bed, undergoing a process of energy restoration. When the silver cord breaks at death, the spirit departs the physical body permanently into the other worlds. All the worlds (visible and invisible) are interconnected.



Similarly, all the various bodies of a human being (visible and invisible) are interconnected and, correspondingly, link him to the various worlds. Hence, any thoughts, words, and deeds of an individual affect the various bodies and the world positively or negatively, depending on the purpose.



The super-sensory worlds are populated by an uncountable number of beings, including elementals (those in charge of the four elements of fire, air, water, and earth), disincarnate spirits, earthbound spirits, demons, dead people, angels, archangels, group spirits of animals and plants, and many more. Just as some of them are good, so are some others who are very bad, dangerous, and wicked. The wicked person is more malicious immediately after death than his misdeeds in life. The evil ones in the invisible worlds enjoy afflicting pain on their victims, dead or alive.

Thirdly, every human being, animal, or plant has a magnetic field, electric field, or aura surrounding the body like an ovoid. When the person has progressively led a holy life, the currents in the form of an ovoid ascend and surround only the head, which is known as the halo. For a human being, his character or habits eventually attract spirits of nature into his aura. These spirits have a way of strengthening the good or bad in a person. There are also some people who, knowing this, summon spirits to work for them in the physical world. They control and command the spirits to carry out their wishes. If it is to afflict pain on somebody, the spirits work by first toxifying the invisible bodies of the victim, and gradually the physical body will be affected.



If it is a positive spiritual assignment, good will be built, and the Guardian Angel of the individual will be strengthened. There are power centers in every human being, especially in the heart and head areas, where the spiritual currents spin the most. Thoughts and emotions are paramount to the spin of the currents. So, when an individual creates thoughts and emotions and directs them toward somebody, they travel like darts (like a wavelength) in the spiritual



world toward their target. If it is an evil thought or word (of hatred, jealousy, bitterness, anger, vengeance, punishment, curse, etc.), the elementals or demonic forces seize and energize it with enormous power toward their target.



If the target does not have a strong and elevated vibration in the electric or auric body, the incompatible or negative wavelength will penetrate and affect him or her immediately or after some time. It is more serious when the directed emotion, thought, or word is energized by a medium (elementals) because the entity that is executing the damage hangs around the person as long as it takes, looking for an opening in the electric body or aura to inject the “poisoned” darts or incompatible wavelength.



It means, therefore, that to counteract an evil thought or curse, a high degree of spiritual alertness is required of the target all of the time. If the target is also negative in thought, words, and deeds, it becomes easier for the entity (lurking nearby) to execute the mission. Negative dispositions (such as sadness, anger, hatred, sensuality, hatred, jealousy, etc.) reduce the vibration of the electric body, and an opening is created easily. Once the assignment is executed, the thoughts, words, and actions return to the sender, and the records are kept in the unseen bodies and spiritual worlds for judgment in the future.

If it is a generational curse, it means the entity that has been invoked to carry out the assignment is lurking in the family and working against the targets until the assigned period is over or a superpower comes to neutralize or dissolve the effect. The individual’s words of prayer, faith, belief, and trust in God are good but may not adequately negate the effect of a curse.



First of all, how did the curse arise? Often, it is a result of pain and disagreement among parties. One party seeks self-justification and resorts to spiritual means. Therefore, making peace with others is critical to averting the incidence of a curse. In Matthew 5:23–26, our Lord Jesus Christ cautions: [Therefore, if thou bring thy gift to the altar, and there rememberest that thy brother hath ought against thee, leave there thy gift before the altar, and go thy way; first be reconciled to thy brother, and then come and offer thy gift.



Agree with thine adversary quickly, whiles thou art in the way with him; lest at any time the adversary deliver thee to the judge, and the judge deliver thee to the officer, and thou be cast into prison. [Verily, I say unto thee, Thou shalt by no means come out thence, till thou hast paid the uttermost farthing.] In addition, love and selfless service should be the objectives of life. With agape love, we can live better than we are at the moment.



We should also seek spiritual knowledge with zeal and zest to organize our lives in harmony with the laws of God. Once we are attuned to nature, we will be strengthened spiritually, and the Holy Ones will always provide us with protection, whether we are awake, asleep, or dead.



Some spiritual exercises can strengthen the electric body, magnetic field, or aura. For them to be effective, their foundation is built on love and self-forgetting service. Regular exercises of concentration, retrospection, and meditation are suggested for individuals to perform. Retrospection refers to reviewing our activities during the day when we lay in bed about to sleep. It involves playing back in a reverse manner our activities in the night, evening, afternoon, and morning.

The intention is to reform by judging oneself about the good and wrong deeds during the day and promising oneself that wrong actions (deception, untruthfulness, insincerity, stealing, forgery, greed, favoritism, cheating, drunkenness, drug abuse, stealing, etc.) will not be repeated the next day.



Correspondingly, we praise ourselves for our good deeds (of service, truthfulness, sincerity, helpfulness, tolerance, empathy, sympathy, support, love, sharing, and caring) and encourage ourselves to improve upon them in the next few days. Concentration is done immediately upon waking up from sleep by fixing one’s thoughts on a noble image or ideal (e.g., a flower) for a few minutes in order to still and develop the mind.



When the ideal life of oneness is led and individuals aspire to live in peace, one with another, curses will become a thing of the past. Until then, mankind will have to live with them, whether they are believed or not.