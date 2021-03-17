Daniel Domelevo, the stone the 'corruptionist' rejected has become head of the cornerstone

Daniel Yao Domelevo, Former Auditor General

It was last year February 2020, the Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo Addo, started psychologically tormenting the former Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, finding ways to relieve him of his post, to avoid being investigated for his clandestine smooth-corruptible activities.

Under pressure and worries, Mr Domelevo voiced out saying “ I don’t care if I am fired, I’ll go and work on my father’s farm.”



I could clearly see the honesty in this man, yet facing difficulties in serving Ghana, therefore, I wrote an article captioned “Be Strong, Mr Domelevo And Stay Focused,” which was published on ModernGhana news, February 29, 2020.



According to Mr Domelevo, “Once you do good in society, society will not like you, especially in our country Ghana, we have lived with the wrongdoing to the point where we have accepted it as a norm.” Mr Domelevo was right; society hates those that speak the truth.



Among all the columnists on ModernGhana news, I am very proud to say that I'm not only among those that articles are most read but whatever I wrote about Akufo Addo, NPP, the elections and whatever will happen in the country, were exactly what took place, even though I am not a prophet, soothsayer or one with a third-eye.



The articles are still there, therefore, the doubting “Thomases” can find out.



The simple article I wrote about the former Auditor-General generated a number of insults, spreading to my family’s name and my late mother. Unseen forces that can’t stand the truth and this writer did all their best trying to take me away from the columnists, with the accusation that I am for NDC.

In a very disgraceful manner, Mr Daniel Domelevo was forced by President Nana Addo to go on compulsory leave last year before the elections, then after his return, he was forcefully retired when he still has three months to serve in office.



Nana Akufo Addo brought in a complicated matter about his year of birth and where he originates but the intelligent Ghanaians knew what the president is doing, that is to avoid his skeletons to fall out from the cupboard.



Sincere Ghanaians can't dispute this fact. Mahama was corrupt and did many mistakes like every human being but Jesus fulfilled his mission on earth by changing the wrongdoers to be law-abiding citizens.



Yet, Nana Akufo Addo, who promised Ghanaians to fight against corruption because John Mahama is corrupt, actually was a wolf in sheep's clothing. Akufo Addo is 100% stinky corrupt as well as inefficient than Mahama.



In Ghana's political history, if it is possible, the Guinness Book of Records must record Akufo Addo as Ghana's worst and corrupt president. The man was inspired by his father into politics but he lacks political skills, knowledge, and wisdom. Even with over a hundred ministers, the president still can't get through and actually doesn't know what he was doing.



His free education program was to impress therefore, things were going wrong because the country wasn't adequately prepared for that. That was when the corruption increased in his administration to keep it moving.

I have said time and time, Ghanaians at home, see things differently and those in the Diaspora also see things differently, unless the dishonest, hypocrites that have family ties with the president, always aiding, abetting, and defending the president's corruptible activities.



I have published articles, giving references to European newspapers‘ articles about the Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo Addo, therefore, European and American governments know whatever is going on, including corruption in Ghana politics.



However, when corruption is at its peak and the mind is occupied with corruptible activities, the brain doesn’t function properly and the eyes don’t see far to know that foreign governments are monitoring whatever is taking place in Ghana, politically and economically.



Therefore, I wasn’t surprised at all to read that the former internal auditor has been offered a post by the European Union as an external editor. “Out of every misfortune comes a blessing,” is often said.



Now Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, the man who was thrown into the lion’s den and rejected by the corruptionists, has been given a post by a unique respected institution, the European Union, to examine and prepare an auditor’s report on political expenditure and financial activities in Ghana.