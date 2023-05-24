Dear Mama Nahid Egala, happy birthday

Hajia Nahid Egala

I'm taking your birthday as an opportunity to thank and appreciate you for your care and love for me. You have been so phenomenal in your love for humanity and your love to see young people succeed with humility. That alone is worth a testimony of what Allah wants from us aside from the compulsory prayers of worship.

Today, I'm happy to share the happiest moments to celebrate you as a mother and a gem who has taken me as a son and sees my worries as hers. You have given me the best of advice(s) that every human being needs to make a mark in life and in the lives of others. To find the true meaning of kindness and humanity is to write a PhD dissertation about you.



Again, today is a day for recognizing all of the amazing selfless services your precious life has yielded, including imparting your wisdom, resources and experience to others like me. You have imparted the lives of many without ever wanting the public to know of your services to humanity.



You have been a role model and an example of selfless giving to this generation, and we are proud to hold you as someone worthy of emulation. To say I’m overwhelmed with your generosity is truly an understatement.



You have not established a charity organisation but are a true institution of charity services in a world of disparities. You have lifted people who thought they are broken beyond repair, and you do so without any condition attached.



You are not today's politician who promises heaven and earth but you are a ‘politician’ for humanity who just needs people to be happy. You do so genuinely for Allah’s sake and nothing else.



Mama, I must say that you have always been a pillar of support and inspiration for many seen and unseen faces in this world full of unending challenges. Your good works might not be a public record for many to see but it is recorded in a book of life owned by Allah. A book that lives forever and a book that never forgets, unlike human beings.

Your philosophy in life as you always will put it: Allah’s awareness is sufficient for me. That alone is fulfilling.



As you always profiled, “You see a person’s TRUE COLOURS when you are no longer beneficial to their life.” May we never be ungrateful to people who have been beneficial to us yesterday but couldn’t, be for today.



On this day, I encourage other well-meaning individuals to emulate your selflessness so that more and more people who would have become despondent due to the ups and downs of life will see the brighter side of tomorrow.



On this day, I celebrate you and it is always my prayer that Allah continues to grant you good health with long life to enjoy decades of prosperity, selfless giving, happiness, and being an example for humanity to emulate.



Once again, congratulations on your birthday. Continue to ride on the philosophy of kindness, honesty and selflessness.