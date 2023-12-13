Dear Paul, security issues are not a Christmas tree-buying expedition; the imperative for robust security vehicles for the anti-corruption fight

Host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere

It is imperative for every patriotic individual, whether a citizen, resident, or donor (both local and international), to actively support the robust efforts of a well-equipped and specialized law enforcement agency like the Office of the Special

Prosecutor in its anti-corruption endeavours:



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), being a recently established law



enforcement and independent prosecutorial entity requires vehicles for its



operational efficiency. While vehicles represent just one facet of building a



formidable law enforcement agency, they are crucial due to the presence of



armed personnel and civilians within the OSP, who undertake the critical tasks



of arrests and investigations.



The main challenge lies in acquiring the necessary technology and logistics to effectively combat financial criminals who often outpace law enforcement efforts. Globally, law enforcement agencies utilize a diverse range of vehicles, including specialized ones such as armoured and lightweight vehicles, for their operations.

Interestingly, in Ghana, security leaders utilize armoured vehicles despite the



abundance of officers at their disposal. For example, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), despite having numerous heavily armed personnel as protection, Ghana still provided him with an armoured police-branded Toyota Landcruiser V8 along with at least two luxury saloon vehicles.



Similar practices are observed among other security officials. Despite the security challenges faced over the years, a prevailing argument suggests that the OSP, primarily tasked with the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of politicians and politically exposed individuals, should not incorporate



armoured vehicles into its operational fleet.



It may be recalled that a passionate discourse developed across the country’s media landscape over the loss of life of our servicemen as well as money to several bullion van robberies. This discussion prompted salient calls including those of leading security experts such as Adam Bonah, on Financial Institutions to prioritise the acquisition of better-resourced armoured asset-moving vehicles.



A known paid media man of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Paul Adom-Otchere last



week was giving confidential documents surrounding the purchase of security



vehicles for the OSP ostensibly to create public opprobrium for the flagship antigraft agency for choosing to remain independent and professional. This propaganda media person sought to lie to Ghanaians that none of the already established law enforcement agency chiefs use bulletproof cars.

If thousands of armed men still use bulletproof cars, why should the OSP that is fighting corruption, drive in non-bulletproof cars? Paul also sought to create the impression that the security vehicles are all for the private use of the head of the OSP, The Special Prosecutor when they are for operational purposes.



Investing in robust security vehicles is not a luxury, but a necessity for the OSP. These vehicles not only serve as indispensable tools in the fight against corruption but also offer swift response capabilities, acting as deterrents, and ensuring the secure transport of sensitive materials or assets.



They provide versatility in terrain and integrate cutting-edge technologies.



These robust security vehicles will provide the OSP with the ability to respond



swiftly to potential corruption cases. In anti-corruption operations, time is often of the essence hence the need for these vehicles, equipped with advanced



communication systems and high-speed capabilities for quick mobilisation of law



enforcement teams to investigate and address corrupt activities promptly.



The Government of Ghana’s commitment towards the fight against corruption is

determined through its prioritisation of an enhanced OSP through the acquisition and maintenance of such vehicles. It is the surest way of significantly enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Office. Surely, we do not want an OSP to operate in rickety vehicles.



While Paul muses over his next set of Christmas décor shopping sprees, his



counterparts are augmenting the OSP’s anti-corruption effort in Ghana and the office as a specialised law enforcement agency deems it crucial for the government to invest in robust security vehicles to effectively combat this pervasive issue.



These vehicles serve as more than mere modes of transportation; they are integral components of a comprehensive strategy to ensure the success of anti-corruption initiatives. While Paul Adom and his cohorts, enjoy their swim in the river of delusions over the OSP’s specialised vehicles which experts say take months and some years to be built, the OSP as I read intends to expand the wings of the office to the regions to decentralise its operations. Will he (Paul) then throw a temper tantrum over equipping these new offices as well?



Specialised vehicles:



Security experts will tell you that not every vehicle possesses qualities designed for people with special security needs. It is an armoured vehicle. Check the confidential document Paul circulated, you will notice that the specialised vehicles are 6. OSP is seeking six specialised vehicles. Do you know how many specialised vehicles Ghana Police for instance have? Not less than 200 from the last check. Do you know why they need armoured-plated vehicles although they are fully armed?



It is not uncommon for high-end vehicles such as these, to be usually selected or procured for such high endeavour security environments, due to the high security risk of Passengers such as the Special Prosecutor. The vineyards recently whispered the numerous threats that had visited the SP. That,



the SP’s private vehicle he currently uses has been shot at here in Ghana.

Platforms inimical to corruption fight:



The corruption combat is no child’s play. Already, we have seen a rise in particular institutions and individuals against this fight. They are not able to do much about it and unfortunately, do not possess the willpower to allow an institution such as the OSP with its full mandate to execute this fight.



It should be well noted that The Special Prosecutor does not get to keep these



vehicles as personal property at the end of his tenure.



The blatant ignorance displayed on platforms such as Paul’s GEG does Ghana no



good, except to further poison the already polarising atmosphere which is



engendered by the very institutions that could augment the fight against corruption.



Let us be guided.