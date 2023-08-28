Death in the enclosed, the case of indoor pollution!

A file photo

Do you know the body perfumes(propellants), body splash, body creams, hair creams and sprays, bathing soaps, shower gels, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, air fresher in our rooms, cars and offices, food aroma, smoke in the kitchen, smoke from burnt meals, aerosol from slashed onions in the kitchen, the use of polythene bags and papers to set up charcoal fire in our homes, “burning of

toilet papers” the use of ointments etc. were responsible for an estimated 3.8 million deaths in 2018 and 3.2 million deaths in 2020 including 237,000 deaths of children under the age of 5 according to the WHO November 2022 report.



According to the Global Burden of Disease Report in 2019, Air pollution (both outdoor and indoor) was third on the list to have caused Global deaths of about 6.67 million with smoking being the second on the list with 7.69 million deaths.



Hannah Ritchie and Max Roser in January 2022 also published that 4.1 of Global deaths are attributed to indoor pollution. indoor pollution is the leading risk factor for premature death in the world.



Indoor pollution contributes an average of about 58% of all underlying health conditions in the world, especially in Europe and Asia.



Indoor pollution refers to the presence of contaminants in indoor environments, such as homes, offices, schools, and other enclosed spaces. These pollutants may have harmful effects on human health.



Aerosols are tiny particles or droplets suspended in the air. They are formed through various processes, including combustion, evaporation, or mechanical generation. Aerosols can be solid or liquid and have different sizes, ranging from a few nanometers to several micrometers in diameter.



Types of aerosol



Natural aerosols, such as those produced by sea spray, volcanic eruptions, or forest fires, are found in the atmosphere and can travel long distances.



Anthropogenic aerosols, on the other hand, are produced by human activities and are typically associated with industrial processes, transportation, power generation, or indoor activities like cooking and cleaning.

Aerosols consist of a wide variety of substances, including dust, dirt, pollen, soot, smoke particles, fungal spores, bacteria, viruses, or chemicals. They can remain suspended in the air for varying periods, depending on their size, composition, and environmental conditions.



Aerosols play significant roles in atmospheric processes, including cloud formation, precipitation patterns, and the scattering or absorption of sunlight. However, when present in high concentrations or when containing harmful substances, aerosols can also pose risks to human health and the environment.



Aerosols, which consist of tiny airborne particles or droplets contribute greatly to indoor pollution and have various effects on human health. Below are some potential health impacts:



Respiratory irritation: Inhalation of aerosols can irritate the respiratory system, leading to symptoms like coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. This is particularly concerning for individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary



disease (COPD).



Allergies and asthma: Certain aerosols, such as dust mites, pet dander, and pollen, can act as allergens and trigger allergic reactions in susceptible individuals. Additionally, aerosols like smoke, pollutants from cooking, and mould spores can worsen asthma symptoms and increase the frequency and severity of asthma attacks.



Eye and skin irritation: Aerosols can irritate the eyes and skin upon direct contact. Individuals may experience redness, itching, burning, or dryness in the eyes, as well as skin rashes or irritation.



Respiratory infections: Aerosols can carry microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which can cause respiratory infections when inhaled. These infections, such as pneumonia or bronchitis, can be particularly problematic for individuals with weakened immune systems, the elderly, or young children.



Cardiovascular effects: Fine aerosol particles, known as particulate matter (PM2.5), can penetrate deep into the respiratory system and even enter the bloodstream. This can lead to inflammation, oxidative stress, and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, and

high blood pressure.



It is important to minimize and stop exposure to aerosol pollutants by maintaining proper ventilation, using air filters or purifiers, reducing the use of aerosol-generating products, and regularly cleaning and dusting surfaces.



Additionally, addressing any sources of indoor pollution such as cigarette smoke, cooking emissions, or mould can help reduce the levels of aerosols and improve indoor air quality.



Types of indoor pollutants



Volatile organic compounds(VOCs): Found in many household products like paints, cleaning agents, carpets, and furniture, VOCs can cause eye, nose, and throat irritation, headaches, dizziness, and allergic reactions. Prolonged exposure to high levels of VOCs has been linked to an increased risk of respiratory issues, liver and kidney damage, and even cancer.



Indoor mould: Mould growth in damp or poorly ventilated areas can release spores and mycotoxins, leading to respiratory problems such as allergies, asthma, and infections. Individuals with weakened immune systems or pre-existing respiratory conditions are particularly susceptible.



Particulate matter (PM): Fine particles from sources like cooking, smoking, and outdoor pollution can accumulate indoors and pose serious health risks. PM can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, and penetrate the respiratory system, worsening asthma symptoms, triggering allergies, and contributing to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.



Second-hand smoke: Exposure to tobacco smoke indoors can cause lung cancer, and respiratory infections, and worsen asthma symptoms in children and non-smokers. It also increases the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).



Carbon monoxide (CO): This odourless gas is produced by faulty fuel-burning appliances like gas stoves, heaters, and fireplaces. High levels of carbon monoxide can lead to headaches, dizziness, confusion, and even death.

Radon: A naturally occurring radioactive gas that can seep into homes through cracks and foundations, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. Prolonged exposure to high levels of radon increases the risk of developing lung cancer, especially in smokers.



To mitigate the effects of indoor pollution, proper ventilation, regular cleaning to control dust and moisture, using natural or low-VOC products, maintaining fuel-burning appliances, and regular inspections for mould and radon are advised. Additionally, quitting smoking and establishing smoke-free environments are crucial steps in reducing indoor pollution and protecting human health.



Prevention and minimizing indoor pollution



To prevent indoor pollution, you can take several measures. Here are some tips:



Ventilation: Ensure good ventilation in your home to allow for the exchange of indoor and outdoor air. Open windows and doors whenever possible, especially when engaging in activities that may generate pollutants like cooking, cleaning, or painting.



Use exhaust fans: Install exhaust fans in areas prone to pollution, such as kitchens and bathrooms, to remove pollutants at their source. Make sure these fans are vented to the outdoors and are functioning properly.



Avoid smoking indoors: Smoking is a significant indoor air pollutant. If you smoke, try to quit or step outside to smoke. Designate your home as a smoke-free zone to protect yourself and others from second-hand smoke.



Maintain clean, dry spaces: Keep your home clean to reduce dust, pet dander, and other allergens from accumulating. Regularly vacuum carpets, mop floors, and dust surfaces. Fix any leaks or water damage promptly to prevent mold growth.



Use natural cleaning products: Opt for environmentally friendly cleaning products that are free from toxic chemicals. Vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice can often be effective alternatives for many cleaning tasks.

Properly store and dispose of chemicals: Store household chemicals, such as paints, solvents, pesticides, and cleaning agents, in sealed containers and well-ventilated areas. Dispose of hazardous waste following local regulations.



Avoid excessive use of scented products: Fragrances in air fresheners, cleaning products, and personal care items can release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air. Opt for unscented or naturally scented products to minimize exposure.



Control moisture and prevent mould: Use dehumidifiers in damp areas to control humidity levels. Fix any leaks promptly and ensure proper ventilation in bathrooms and kitchens to prevent the growth of mould.



Maintain proper combustion practices: Ensure that fuel-burning appliances, such as stoves, heaters, and fireplaces, are properly vented to the outside to prevent the release of combustion by-products, including carbon monoxide.



Test and mitigate radon: Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can seep into homes and pose health risks. Consider testing your home for radon and take measures to mitigate it if necessary.



Remember, these steps can help reduce indoor pollution, but it's also vital to be aware of the specific pollutants that may be present in your environment and take appropriate actions to address them.