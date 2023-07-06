0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

'Death showed me pepper'

Death 45678 Clemkoenya is the author

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: Clemkoenya

Sequel to Senyo Hosi's "A lonely journey". (The perspective of one who's been there.)

Death showed me pepper.

"Kue wor num metsi dumanyame" (to wit.. Death left me stranded in an unknown place)

I cried deep

The pain was sharp

Many helped to mourn

But soon were gone.

My world shattered.

The scattered pieces

All I gathered.

A pelican lost in the desert.

All alone, A fish out of water.

The safe cloak forcefully torn away.

No more warmth, No more care.

A chill runs down my spine

The truth made me shudder.

A stark reality that birthed my new Dawn.

A lone ranger

A task at hand.

Few still cared, for they know the pain.

Downcasted, yes!

Still I rise.

A puzzle to fix.

Confusing glimpses they give.

Some days good.

Some days hazy.

Still I strive to walk the test.

My pain my pain.

My wail my wail.

My race to run.

For life, still moves on.

Clemkoenya

5th July 2023

Columnist: Clemkoenya
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Purported suicide note of KNUST medical student pops up
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct