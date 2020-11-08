December 7: The what, not just the who?

12 candidates are contesting in the 2020 presidential election

My name is Yussif Ahmed Ibn Yussif, I am a northerner but that doesn’t necessarily translate into a vote for John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, NDC. What’s your name? What tribe are you? Please, don’t vote for tribal alliances, vote for practical ideas.

Over the years, there have been a pattern in Ghana where people vote for tribal reasons. In this election, that must stop.



Thirty (30) days to Election Day. What has your incumbent Member of Parliament done to improve your communities since the last election? Better still, has he fulfilled his promises to your communities or is he/she playing games with you?



Is there an alternative? Can you trust the alternative? Are his/her promises realistic? Does he indicate the practical process to fulfilling his promises or does he/she just rattle for the sake of it? Sometimes, you should try acquainting with the angel you don’t know instead of sticking with the devil you know.



Are you tied to a particular political party? Why? Whatever benefits you reap, if you could, find out the salaries of your MP, DCE, President, etc. Juxtapose your findings with the benefits of your alliances. Does it pale in comparison to how your life and community, in general, would improve if they were fulfilling their duties and/or promises? Make your own conclusions.



How much your vote is worth is the progress or downfall of this great country. Yes, your vote is that precious. Don’t reduce it to a few cedis.

Vote for practical ideas, not just personalities.



Blind alliances must end.



Consider carefully before casting your ballot. Ask questions. Demand answers.



The time to rise is now.



Peace!!