Decision on presidential and parliamentary elections on different days was not only prudent but was a saviour of our tradition

The most godly and prudent decision taken by the National Executive Committee and National Council regarding the impending presidential aspirants’ elections was not opting for and standing up against a possible presidential and parliamentary elections coming off on the same day or concurrently.

The presidential and parliamentary elections coming off concurrently would have been a breach of our constitution and a promotion of monecracy in the presidential aspirants elections, a decision that would have been very alien, unfair to all members of this great party who have and continue to sacrifice with their life and blood since it’s formation, as well as, would have been an affront and very parallel to our constitution, the very reason why the base (delegates) was expanded for the presidential aspirants’ elections.



The presidential and parliamentary elections coming off on different days will indeed lead to a free and fair election devoid of external influence, and will at the end produce a perfect NPP presidential candidate for the grassroots and by the grassroots and for the Party!

This bunch of National Executives will indeed take us very far as a Party!



May God continue to guide , direct and defend them in all their decisions and endeavors!